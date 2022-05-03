5 underrated Free Fire characters better than Chrono in May 2022

Before the Free Fire OB31 update, Chrono was the Alpha and Omega in-game. His ability was so powerful that countering it was not feasible for most players. Even those who did manage to counter it were only successful at times.

This made him unstoppable in combat, especially during rushes. However, following his fall from grace, i.e., various nerfs, Chrono is no longer considered a top-tier character. In fact, there are underrated characters who cost fewer diamonds and offer better practical utility in most situations.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire since it is banned in the country. They can opt for the MAX version instead.

These five underrated Free Fire characters are far better than Chrono in most situations

5) Shirou

While Shirou may not look like much on the surface, his ability, Damage Delivered, makes him a dangerous opponent. When an enemy hits him within a range of 80-meters, the attacker is marked for six seconds.

The first shot on the marked target will yield a 50% armor penetration bonus. In theory, if gamers are using a sniper or marksman, they may be able to inflict a one-shot kill via a headshot.

4) Alvaro

Alvaro's love for explosives makes him a reckless character in Free Fire. Nevertheless, he does provide a lot of utility in the right situations. His ability, Art Of Demolition, increases the explosive weapon damage by 10% and range by 7%.

This is the perfect ability to have in their loadout for users who love blowing things up. They'll be able to deal massive amounts of damage to clumped-up enemies and displace them from cover.

3) Joseph

Being a tech CEO, Joseph has learned to keep his head above water at all times. Thanks to his years of experience, he has been able to work on and perfect his ability, Nutty Movement.

The moment the character sustains damage, his movement and sprinting speed increase by 10%. In theory, this will allow players to get out of the active combat zone quickly or rush to cover to avoid further damage.

2) Shani

When it comes to being resourceful in Free Fire, Shani is one of the best options. Her ability, Gear Recycle, allows the characters to restore armor durability by 10% after securing a kill.

If the durability has been maxed out, the extra durability can be used to upgrade the character's armor up to level three upon securing another kill. This ability will allow users to keep their armor at maximum at all times.

1) Notora

Notora is one of the most misunderstood and underrated characters in Free Fire. However, her ability, Racer's Blessing, makes her one of the most dangerous in certain situations.

Her love for speed has allowed the character to restore 5 HP every 4.5 seconds to all teammates and herself while driving a vehicle. This can come in handy when medkits are in short supply, and the squad must rotate to avoid being left out of the safe zone.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

