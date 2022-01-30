5 underwhelming Free Fire characters who deserve a buff in 2022

Despite having so many characters to choose from in Free Fire, some are preferred over others. While this is mostly due to gameplay style and specific combination of abilities, at times it's due to the fact that not all characters are made equal.

Some of them feel underwhelming. With this being the case, players are unable to figure out how best to use their abilities in combat. This makes these characters unpopular within the community and most users avoid using them at all.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

5 characters that are underwhelming in Free Fire

5) Shirou

Shirou's ability in Free Fire is called Damage Delivered and grants the user armor piercing damage in-game. When an enemy shoots the player they are marked in-game for 6 seconds. During this timeframe, the first shot fired by the user does 100% armor piercing damage.

This ability suffers due to it having a cool down time of 25 seconds. Furthermore, given that Hayato's Bushido ability offers similar perks, choosing this one makes no sense for the most part.

4) Chrono

Chrono's ability in the game is called Time Turner and when activated, it creates a dome-shaped force field. It can absorb 800 damage and last for 6 seconds in total. After being used, it has a cool down period of 120 seconds.

In theory, the ability sounds amazing, however a gloo wall does nearly the same thing and has no cool down timer. This being the case, his ability is hardly used by most players in-game.

3) Dasha

Dasha's ability in Free Fire is called Partying On and grants a variety of perks to the player. One of the salient features of this ability is that it reduces the recoil build-up rate and maximum recoil by 10% respectively. This is great for players who enjoy using SMGs in-game.

However, the other perks granted by the ability are rather situational for the most part. Players receive 50% less damage from falls and take 80% less time to recover. Unless the user plans on making their character jump off of Bimasakti Tower, this bonus will hardly be utilized during a match.

2) Joseph

Joseph's ability in the game is called Nutty Movement and allows the player to run faster when under fire. Upon taking damage from any source, the user's character will move and sprint 20% faster.

In theory, this will allow the player to rotate around the enemy or escape from battle. However, given that Kelly's ability grants almost the same bonus, there's little reason for players to use this one.

1) Ford

Ford's ability is called Iron Will and it allows the player to safely move about outside the safe zone in Free Fire. In essence, the ability reduces the amount of zone damage a player takes by 24%.

While the ability may be good in certain situations, it falls short of being useful in most cases. Since zone damage increases as the zone shrinks, eventually even this ability cannot help players stay alive.

