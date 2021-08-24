5 most useful Free Fire character abilities for Clash Squad mode in Season 8

Free Fire's Clash Squad mode is in the ranked Season 8, culminating on 29 September. Players can grind hard to maximize their ranks in CS-ranked S8 and get various rank rewards.

However, getting the Booyah in Free Fire's CS mode is not a piece of cake. There are several factors that users have to keep in mind before starting the famous 4v4 mode of Free Fire.

Character abilities are among the crucial aspects of the game. Hence, they deserve an adequate amount of attention. Players should make good choices considering the fast-paced nature of the CS mode.

Free Fire's Clash Squad: What are the best abilities for the 4v4 mode

5) Dimitri (Healing Heartbeat)

Dimitri - Healing Heartbeat (image via Free Fire)

Free Fire's OB29 update introduced two new characters to the game: Dimitri and Thiva. The latter is still unavailable in the store, while Dimitri is currently available at 599 diamonds.

Dimitri is an active ability character with the skill named Healing Heartbeat. His ability helps in creating a healing zone of 3.5m range. Users and their teammates can use the healing area to recover 3 HP/s while a downed player or teammate can self-recover.

At the initial level, Healing Heartbeat lasts for 10 seconds and has a CD of 85 seconds.

4) Jota (Sustained Raids)

Jota - Sustained Raids (Image via Free Fire)

Jota's Sustained Raids ability helps in recovering HP, which is pretty beneficial in the CS mode. Players receive some increase in their HP whenever they hit opponents with guns.

Furthermore, downing an enemy helps in recovering 10% HP. Hence, this skill is suitable for rushing in Clash Squad mode.

3) Alok (Drop the Beat)

Alok - Drop the Beat (Image via Free Fire)

Drop the Beat creates an aura around Alok that is beneficial in providing team support. Allies get an increase in their movement speeds by 10% whenever they enter the 5m aura of Alok.

Additionally, players can restore their HP at a rate of five per second that lasts for five seconds. Drop the Beat is an excellent choice for attacking gameplay or even defensive playstyle.

2) K (Master of All)

K - Master of All (Image via Free Fire)

K's Master of All has no time limit, which means the ability works automatically in-game. In addition to that, there is a three-second mode switch CD.

Master of All is among the best Free Fire abilities as one can gain EP continuously through the skill or provide support to the team.

Master of All has two modes:

Jiu-jitsu mode: It grants an increase in the teammate's EP conversion rates by five times. Only allies who are present within the 6m range get the benefit.

It grants an increase in the teammate's EP conversion rates by five times. Only allies who are present within the 6m range get the benefit. Psychology mode: It helps players recover two every three seconds till 100 EP.

In addition to these modes, players get an increase in max EP by 50.

1) A124 (Thrill of Battle)

A124 - Thrill of Battle (Image via Free Fire)

A124's ability, Thrill of Battle, upscales the EP to HP conversion. One can convert an amount of 20 EP into HP, activating Thrill of Battle within four seconds. The active ability has a CD of 10 seconds.

The EP to HP conversion capabilities makes A124 an excellent character for aggressive gameplay. Hence, using Thrill of Battle in the CS mode is pretty beneficial.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

