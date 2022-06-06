5 most useful pets to pair with active characters in Free Fire MAX (June 2022)

Free Fire MAX characters are one of the many exciting elements of the popular mobile battle royale title. Each is equipped with a unique ability, except for the default ones, that can surely help gamers win matches on the battlefield.

These skills can be classified as either active or passive based on their characteristics. The former requires manual activation, while the passive effect is available throughout, except in some instances.

Like characters, pets in Free Fire MAX possess unique skills that affect a particular gameplay component. However, their influence on their own is relatively lesser, so they must be paired with optimal characters to make the most out of their potential.

However, due to the high price tags of 699 diamonds, most users cannot acquire all of the available pets. As a result, they must be cautious while selecting one.

Note: The choice of pet is entirely subjective, and the list of the best pets reflects the writer's opinion.

Best Free Fire MAX pets for active characters

5) Dreki (Skill: Dragon Glare)

Dreki can spot enemies in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Story continues below ad

Dragon Glare allows players to detect one opponent using a medkit within 10m. This effect lasts three seconds at the first level. As soon as the pet achieves its maximum level, it will be able to detect four opponents utilizing medkits within 30 meters for 5 seconds.

This information is vital for users who will be aware of the surrounding enemies and be able to take the necessary precautions. Although this skill is not directly connected with an active ability, it can be put to great use when combined with A124.

4) Falco (Skill: Skyline Spree)

Skyline Spree helps in quick landing (Image via Garena)

Story continues below ad

Falco's Skyline Spree provides a 15% increase in the gliding speed upon skydiving while also offering a 25% boost in the diving speed once the parachute is open. Gamers earn a 45% and 50% buff at the highest level in each category.

Falco is essential for playing the battle royale mode with any character since it facilitates a swift landing and thus translates to a quick collection of loot. This advantage can be quite helpful when preparing for a hot drop. However, the pet is useless in the Clash Squad mode.

3) Ottero (Skill: Double Blubber)

Ottero can be paired with K (Image via Garena)

Story continues below ad

Double Blubber activates after using a treatment pistol or medkit in Free Fire MAX. This skill offers 35% of the health recovered as EP. The proportion of recovered HP provided as EP at the highest level equals 65%.

The pet mainly goes well with the K character's Master of All ability. However, it can be easily paired with other options with active skills since this EP is slowly converted to HP when it is not full.

2) Mr. Waggor (Skill: Smooth Gloo)

Mr. Waggor was the most carried pet in Free Fire in 2021 (Image via Garena)

Story continues below ad

Mr. Waggor, the most carried pet in Free Fire over the previous year, has a unique ability associated with gloo walls that was directly responsible for this feat.

Smooth Gloo delivers one gloo wall grenade every 120 seconds to players who have none available. Simultaneously, once the pet achieves its maximum potential, it can provide one every 100 seconds if users have less than two gloo wall grenades.

Gloo walls become increasingly crucial as the rank rises, and a pet that can generate it continuously can be of great assistance. This utility item can help gamers by providing essential cover irrespective of the ability or character utilized.

1) Rockie (Skill: Stay Chill)

Rockie's stay chill reduces the cooldown time (Image via Garena)

Story continues below ad

Gamers using a character with an active ability will find that Stay Chill is one of the most valuable pet skills. It essentially reduces the cooldown time of the active skill by 6% at the initial level. When the pet hits its maximum level, the power will reduce the cooldown time by 15%.

Consequently, Rockie can help cut short the time interval between using the abilities of characters like Alok, Dimitri, and even Chrono. The potential to save a few seconds in the long term might represent the difference between winning and losing games.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far