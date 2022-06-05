3 best Free Fire MAX character combinations for beginners in June 2022

Each character in Free Fire MAX comes with three additional skill slots that facilitate the inclusion of other abilities to form a well-balanced combination. The developers have set a condition, i.e., a combination can only include at most one active skill. Consequently, all the remaining ones must be passive.

These character combinations are particularly crucial in influencing the outcome of the match. Generally, when users pick one for themselves, they should consider their playstyle and the role being performed, among several other things.

Note: Choice of characters is entirely subjective and depends on the player's preference. The Free Fire MAX character combinations provided below reflect the writer's opinion.

Best Free Fire MAX character combination for beginners

3) Dimitri + Kapella + Laura + Dasha

Dimitri: Healing Heartbeat

Dimitri's ability creates a healing zone in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Using Dimitri is a wise option in Free Fire MAX as his ability is quite helpful. It creates a healing zone of 3.5m-diameter, inside which gamers regain three health points per second. The zone runs for a total of 10 seconds.

Additionally, there is another unique aspect to Healing Heartbeat, i.e., players and allies can self-recover if they are knocked out while being in the zone mentioned above. This sets it apart from the regular skills available in the game.

Kapella: Healing Song

Kapella will help Dimitri perform better (Image via Garena)

The Healing Song increases the effectiveness of healing items and skills by 10%. In addition, when the ally is knocked out, they will lose HP 20% slower. This could make Dimitri's ability far superior to what it already is and provide a much-needed advantage in terms of healing over other available options.

Laura: Sharp Shooter

Laura's ability will boost accuracy when users are scoped in (Image via Garena)

Laura increases the players' accuracy when scoped in. It is an exceptional character, especially in medium and long-range combat. They will be able to hit more targets with the Sharp Shooter ability.

Dasha: Partying On

Dasha has the "Partying On" ability in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Partying On has multiple dimensions, including recoil and fall. Initially, it reduces the fall damage by 30% and the time required to recover from these falls by 60%. In addition, the ability decreases the maximum recoil rate and rate of recoil buildup by 6% each.

This reduced recoil makes it easier for users to engage in gun fights, particularly beneficial for inexperienced users.

2) Alok + Hayato + Kelly + Alvaro

Alok: Drop the Beat

Alok has remained a popular option in the game's community (Image via Garena)

At level one, Drop the Beat generates a 5m aura that lasts for 5 seconds. All players in this zone gain a 10% movement speed buff and 5 HP per second for 5 seconds. With the recent Free Fire MAX OB34 update, there is a 70-second cooldown.

Since its launch, Alok has been one of the most influential characters in the battle royale game. Even years after its release, its remarkable healing power and enhanced agility have kept it relevant. It can be utilized in numerous circumstances, including offense and defense.

Hayato: Bushido

Hayato's ability is named Bushido (Image via Garena)

Bushido ability is closely related to the health points since with every 10% decrease in the maximum HP, the armor penetration increases by 7.5%. This improved armor penetration enables players to inflict more damage to opponents in close proximity.

Kelly: Dash

Kelly can boost the sprint speed of players (Image via Garena)

Dash grants a 1% boost to sprinting speed at the initial level. Kelly is a mainstay of many character combinations, and although her sprinting pace may not appear to be all that great, she may assist players in dangerous situations. Simultaneously, they can effectively utilize it for rushing as well.

Alvaro: Art of Demolition

Alvaro is widely used by esports athletes (Image via Garena)

Alvaro generates a 10-percent boost to the damage done by explosive weapons while also increasing the damage range by 7%. It is a popular character choice for gamers at higher levels. Due to the apparent improved damage, players can knock their opponents down with projectiles swiftly.

1) K + Luqueta + Jota + Miguel

K: Master of All

K is among the best characters in the game (Image via Garena)

Master of All is a unique ability in Free Fire MAX since it boosts EP by 50 and includes two distinct modes. First, Jiu-Jitsu mode increases the EP conversion rate by 500% for players within 6m. Second, the Psychology mode recovers 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to a maximum of 150, with the option to switch between the two modes every three seconds.

With K, gamers will earn 5 EP to HP every second until their EP is full. If a player's EP has reached the limit of 250, they will be able to convert it into HP in under one minute at an increased rate. Thus, eliminating the need to use medkits.

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Luqueta is a great addition to this combination (Image via Garena)

Luqueta will raise the players' maximum HP by 10 points for every kill they achieve, up to 50 points. In essence, after a few frags, players' HP will reach 250, and K already provides 250 EP. Possessing 250 HP over the entirety of the game is a valuable ability.

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jota's ability provides players with health points (Image via Garena)

Sustained Raids is a passive ability that enables players to recover some HP whenever they shoot an opponent. In addition, they will restore 10% of their HP after defeating the opponent.

The regained health points allow the player to engage in more aggressive play at close range in Free Fire MAX. Meanwhile, when combined with K and Miguel, users may reduce the usage of medkits to gain health very quickly.

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

Having Miguel will reward EP with every kill in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

While utilizing Miguel's ability in combination, players get 30 EP with every opponent eliminated. When partnered with K, players get the potential to play more aggressively, as they may turn the EP acquired from Miguel to HP with the Master of All ability.

Note: The abilities mentioned in the article are at their lowest level. Gamers may upgrade the character to receive better perks in Free Fire MAX.

