5 uses of Chrono character in Garena Free Fire MAX

Characters in Garena Free Fire MAX possess distinct abilities. Hence, their selection comes as one of the top-most priorities before entering the battle. Amongst several useful characters, Chrono can be regarded as a potent one for tactical use in combat.

Chrono's abilities were over-performing before the Free Fire MAX OB31 update. Consequently, Garena decided to alter his aptitude to maintain balance in the gameplay. Nevertheless, he is still capable of doing a lot.

At the maximum level, with a cooldown time of 120 seconds, Chrono's Time Tuner ability creates an impenetrable shield that blocks 800 damage. It lasts for only six seconds. However, users inside the shield cannot attack enemies outside of it.

Note: This article solely reflects the author's personal opinion, and the points listed below are not in any particular order.

5 most efficient ways to use Chrono character to get combat advantage in Free Fire MAX

1) Revive teammate inside the shield

Chrono's shield lasts for enough time to revive a teammate (Image via Pri Gaming/YouTube)

Reviving allies inside the shield is arguably the most significant use of Chrono in Free Fire MAX. As mentioned earlier, once activated, Chrono's force field lasts for six seconds, which is enough time to rescue a teammate inside it.

However, it can be quite risky in close-range combat as enemies can enter the shield and disturb in helping up. There is also the threat of getting eliminated if the aggressive foes succeed in breaching the shield's 800-damage resistance capacity.

2) Block grenades, flash freezes, and more projectiles

Grenades and Flash Freezes can be fatal if they are thrown in a cooked state because one doesn't have sufficient time to even deploy a gloo wall to resist the damage offered by them. It indeed becomes impossible to defend against enemies carrying grenades in 1v4 and 1v3 situations.

In such a scenario, Chrono's shield can be a lifesaver. It can block such damage-implicating throwables from all directions. Since the shield can only withstand limited damage, players should try to escape the situation as soon as possible.

3) Use Chrono to save gloo walls for the right time

Gloo walls are defense utilities in Free Fire MAX. As gloo walls remain for longer, once deployed, they can play a vital role in close-range warfare.

Chrono's shield isn't much beneficial in short-distance fights as enemies are allowed to enter it. Moreover, it lasts for only six seconds. Hence, his shield should be activated in long-distance battles and when stuck in open areas, while gloo walls should be saved for last zone fights.

4) Attack with melee weapons inside the shield

Melee weapons should be used inside the shield (Image via Pri Gaming/YouTube)

Generally, there are close-range and fast-paced confrontations in Clash Squad (CS) matches in Free Fire MAX. Hence, it's a bit challenging to use Chrono's ability in CS matches. However, there is an efficient way to use it for this scenario as well.

When the shield is activated, opponents usually believe that players inside it will not come out to respond. Subsequently, they immediately think of rushing at them inside the shield. Once they enter, melee weapons can be used to take them down easily.

5) Defend yourself against 360-degree attacks from enemies

In situations like 1v3 and 1v4, there is a continuous spray of bullets from the opponent's side. Escaping such tough conditions is immensely tough due to the lack of solid cover, especially in open areas.

It even becomes almost impossible to block these lethal firings from all directions using only gloo walls. Further, if there is a scarcity of these temporary wall grenades, the situation will be completely in the opponents' favor. But Chrono's powerful shield is capable of achieving this feat in Free Fire.

