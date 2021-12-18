5 most widely used Garena Free Fire skins in 2021

Garena Free Fire certainly has millions of fans around the globe, which is implied by the astonishing one billion download mark on Google Play. Along with gameplay, in-game gear and skins are among the features that have gained a cult-like following over time.

There are cosmetics for backpacks, vehicles, pets, characters, and many more in Free Fire. Garena introduces new skins for each category pretty often, with each event. Apart from the events, users can get plenty of skins from Free Fire's in-game store with diamonds.

Most of the items available in the store are generally popular and widely used. The next part of this article will list five of these well-liked Free Fire skins.

Note: This list is in no particular order and reflects the opinion of the writer.

What are the most widely used skins that Free Fire players saw this year

1) Smooth Ride - Car skin

Smooth Ride - Car skin (Image via Garena)

Price - 899 diamonds

The golden-red skin for the car was seen for the first time way back in January 2020 through 'T.R.A.P. Top Up.' The condition of earning Smooth Ride was topping up 1000 diamonds, which was one of the reasons why many fans gave it a pass.

However, ever since Smooth Ride has entered the store, it has seen a rise in popularity, despite its price tag. It can indeed be considered one of the most used car skins in Free Fire.

2) Cyber Bounty Hunter - Bike skin

Cyber Bounty Hunter - Bike skin (Image via Garena)

Price - 899 diamonds

Most of the Cyber Bounty series items have been a massive hit in Free Fire, and the bike skin is no different. It was dubbed Chrono's bike when introduced through 'Chrono Wheel' in December 2020.

The bike is now available in the store and has been acquired by many users, which is why it is not as rare in Free Fire right now.

3) Skull Panda - Pet skin

Skull Panda - Pet skin (Image via Garena)

Price - 299 diamonds

Skull Panda is quite popular and one of the most widely used pet skins in Free Fire, which one can unlock at a relatively low price. Hence, many fans have acquired Skull Panda (after unlocking the base pet).

It was previously available in Garena Free Fire through a couple of events.

4) Hellfire Falco - Pet skin

Hellfire Falco - Pet skin (Image via Garena)

Price - 699 diamonds

Falco is among the most used pets in Garena Free Fire, and Hellfire Falco is one of the best pet skins in the store. The base pet was available as a login reward in June of last year. That contributed to the popularity of Falco.

The Hellfire skin was also available around the same time in the 'Gather Friends' event, where many fans unlocked the same. The popular pet skin is available in the store right now.

5) AK - Flaming Red

Price - 40 diamonds of one weapon loot crate

AK is one such AR that is a part of many fans' favorite Free Fire guns list, and its skin is among the most popular items in the game. The red and golden Flaming Red AK skin is available in the store and is currently among Free Fire's most used weapon cosmetics.

Also Read Article Continues below

The gun skin was introduced for the first time through Weapon Royale in July 2019.

Tired of scrolling through invalid Free Fire redeem codes? Check out latest working codes here!

Edited by Mason J. Schneider