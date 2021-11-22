5 worst pets in Garena Free Fire

Pets play a crucial role in Free Fire. They provide combat bonuses, heal players and offer other tactical benefits. Even though they do not directly help during a match, their usefulness cannot be denied.

However, not all pets have been created equal. Some are worth the diamonds, while others are not. Even at max level, their abilities are nearly useless in most situations.

Avoid using these situational pets in Free Fire

1) Poring

Armor plays a vital role in Free Free. It absorbs damage from gunfights and reduces HP loss. Poring's Stitch and Patch ability helps players maintain their armor. It does this by increasing armor durability.

Despite the ability being good, it will offer no significant value towards the late-game. Most fights end in mere seconds, which renders the need for armor regenation useless.

2) Falco

Falco is a great pet in Free Fire for those wanting to land fast. It provides a speed buff the moment players exit the plane. However, once the landing phase has been completed, the pet's Skyline Spree ability is rendered useless.

Aside from aggressive players who need to land fast or a team aiming for a high-tier loot zone, this ability is of no use to most players.

3) Moony

Moony has come from another world to help players in Free Fire. However, his ability Paranormal Protection is rather lacking. Even though it sounds great in theory, it has limited practical uses.

The ability grants damage reduction when the player is in interaction countdown. However, this is not beneficial in most situations. Unless players plan on healing in the open during a gunfight, this ability serves no purpose.

4) Sensei Tig

Sensei Tig's ability Nimble Ninja is very situational. It reduces the duration of enemies' man-marking skills. This essentially means that characters like Moco and Shirou will be rendered useless.

However, lowering the mark duration is not effective if there's no place left to run. Furthermore, once an enemy has placed a mark, they are likely to find the player even after the mark goes away.

5) Kitty and Mechanical Pup

These two pets are absolutely the worst in-game. They offer no combat bonuses, no buffs and are merely cosmetic in nature. No doubt they look good, but beyond that they are useless during a match.

