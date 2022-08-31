50 Best Free Fire nicknames with symbols to use in 2022

Garena's prominent battle royale title, Free Fire, has amassed a huge player base. Therefore, it is pretty challenging for gamers to distinguish themselves from others. While solid in-game stats can help them garner more attention in the community, having a catchy nickname is another way to do so effortlessly.

A Free Fire nickname should convey the gamer's personality and playing style. However, just a simple text is not enough to attract people. It should be well-decorated using various special symbols and fonts to make it eye-catching.

Unfortunately, the devices players use do not provide enough symbol options that prevent them from designing a unique and good-looking FF nickname. This prompts them to seek out the tools and options available on the internet.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is currently banned in India. Consequently, players across the country must not play the same title. They should be able to access their FF IDs via the MAX variant instead, which does not have any restrictions.

50 handpicked Free Fire nicknames containing unusual symbols

Gamers can create distinctive Free Fire names themselves with the help of online platforms such as nickfinder.com, fancytextguru.com, and more. However, if they are looking for the most popular and highly-rated nickname templates, they are listed below:

1. ꧁༺₦Ї₦ℑ₳༻꧂

2. Sᴋ᭄Sᴀʙɪʀᴮᴼˢˢ

3. ƊᴏㅤσʀㅤƊɪᴇㅤ⓿❸

4. ☬ᶜᴿᴬᶻᵞkíllєr☬

5. ꧁☆☬κɪɴɢ☬☆꧂

6. ☬๖ۣۜǤнσsτ༻

7. ꧁•☬₣ℜøźєη•ᴵᴰ☬•꧂

8. ꧁༒Sa̶d̶B∆Y༒꧂

9. ♛N.O.O.B♛

10. ╰‿╯ｔｏｘｉｃｏᴳᵒᵈ

11. ☬B.K.Mästër☬

12. ❖ᴀʀʏᴀɴ_ʏᴛ●࿐

13. ●⃝ʀs̸᭄☞ᴳᶹʳᶹ᭄●

14. ꧂༒❦☠TERA BAP☠❦༒꧂

15. OƤ. 🅐︎ɴᴋɪᴛ☠︎︎✓

16. ◤N O B I T A ꔪ

17. ༄ᴮᴳᴹ᭄✿APPU➋

18. ×͜×

19. ᴮ²ᴷ❖Bᴀᴅ★Bᴏʏ

20. ᴛᴏxɪᴄᴳᵒᵈꔪ

21. ╰ˣ⁴ˢ╮SKYL✿RD

22. ꧁༒☠पहाड़ीदरिंदा☠༒꧂

23. ▀▄ उल्टी खोपडी ▄▀

24. ˙·٠•●༒☬Pꜱʏᴄʜᴏ Kɪʟʟᴇʀ☬༒●•٠·˙

25. 亗 𝚁 𝙾 𝙻 𝙴 𝚇 ☯︎

26. ᴶᴴᴷ᭄साहब जी࿐

27. 亗 Ꭲ ɪ ᴛ ᴀ ɴ 亗

28. S〆 / prince ☂((

29. 乂S H I K A R I乂

30. ★ᶦᶰᵈ᭄❂Gᴀᴍᴇʀ࿐

31. 乂✰ɢuçí °ɢαͷɢ✰乂

32. ☆꧁༒ ☬S.H.I.E.L.D ☬༒꧂☆

33. ❖Sʜᴏᴋᴀᴛ᭄ᴮᴼˢˢ

34. ★ᴋɪʟʟᴇʀ々दलाल ☯.

35. ꧁𓊈𒆜M Taj𒆜𓊉꧂

36. तेरी मौत乂乂

37. ˣ‿ˣᎠ Ꭼ Ꮩ Ꮖ Ꮮ ˣ‿ˣ

38. ꧁༒ʀᴀɪsᴛᴀʀ༒꧂

39. ᴍʀ❖ꜱᴀʀᴠᴇꜱʜ★࿐

40. ★VꕯP_GoDʙᴏʏツ

41. 亗ㅤ𝙰𝙻𝙾𝙽𝙴ㅤ𝙱𝙾𝚈 亗

42. ᴮᵒˢˢܔSʜᴀɴᴋᴀʀ࿐

43. Ƭʜᴇ Ꮮᴇᴀᴅᴇʀㅤ ✓

44. ◤Ｃ Ｒ Ｉ Ｍ Ｉ Ｎ Ａ Ｌ◥

45. ᴹᴿ༄Vɪᴋᴀꜱʜ࿐

46. ●bãď bõý*-*~♣>

47. W H I T E 々 F O X

48. ●ʀᴏᴋɪ࿐ʏᴛᴮᴼˢˢ

49. ㅤ×͜×〲 ☞ 𝙰𝙻𝙾𝙽𝙴 𝙱𝙾𝚈 🅥

50. Gᴀɴɢsᴛᴇʀ᭄⁰⁰⁹

BONUS Free Fire nickname templates to try out in 2022

51. ＯＰ༉ＶＩＮＣＥＮＺＯ

52. Vɪᴘᴇʀ巛Vᴇɪɴꜱ

53. ꧁༒☬☆𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧☆☬༒꧂

54. Bꜱ〲Lᴇɢᴇɴᴅ !!

55. ツ꧁ ༒тιтαи༒꧂ツ

56. 乂Ɗสrk࿐शराबी乂

57. Rᴏᴄᴋ★Sᴛᴀʀ࿐️

58. ꧁𓊈𒆜ᎪήiᏕh𒆜𓊉꧂

59. ★⚔◤ᴅᴇᴠɪʟ◥⁰⁹࿐٭

60. ꧁⁣༒𓆩✰Ṩudαm✰𓆪༒꧂

61. ★YT᭄❂Gᴀᴍᴇʀs ☂࿐

62. ᴀssᴀᴍメɢᴀᴍᴇʀ

63. ×‿× ALE✘ ⁹⁹⁹+

64. ★VꕯP_ᏦιηGツ

65. » Ꭻᴀᴄᴋㅤꜰɪʀᴇ

66. 𒆜༒शैतान༒࿐

67. ꧁☆☬GROZA ☬☆꧂

68. ＭＲ亗ＣＲＩＭＩＮＡＬ࿐

69. ꧁☠︎⚡Ⓢⓗⓐⓚⓘⓛ⚡☠︎꧂

70. Ꭰᴀᴅㅤᴘᴀ፝֟ʙʟᴏ ⸙

71. ᏟʜσᴄᴏㅤᏰᴏʏㅤ!!

72. 亗Oɴᴇ ✓ᴛᴀᴘ 亗

73. ×͜× ꜰᴀᴋᴇ ꜱᴍɪʟᴇ

74. ×͜× ɴᴏʙɪᴛᴀ ᶠᶠ

75. Ｗ ＨＩＴＥ４４４亗

Note: The above list of Free Fire names is solely prepared by the writer as per his personal opinion.

How to update nickname in Free Fire?

Altering FF nicknames is a pretty simple task. Just follow the simple steps below to do the same:

Step 1: Users need to first copy any of the stylish nicknames from above or the one they created.

Note: Players should note that their nicknames must not exceed the 12-character limit.

Step 2: Log into Free Fire. Subsequently, tap the profile icon located in the top-left corner of the lobby.

Step 3: Multiple options will be visible there. Spot the gear icon and tap the same to enter the in-game profile settings panel.

Step 4: Players will be able to see the pencil icon once they enter the profile settings panel. They simply need to click on it.

Users get a lot of options to change here (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Upon clicking on the said icon, a dialog box will appear, asking for a new nickname. Simply paste the copied fancy name from the list. Pasting the code is the preferred option since typing it out may increase the chances of making an error.

Step 6: Lastly, click the button indicating 399 diamonds to confirm the change. The same amount of diamonds will be deducted from the user's FF ID. Otherwise, if they have a name change card, they can go with another option visible alongside the previously said button to confirm the change for free.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta