While setting up a new account in Free Fire, users are asked to create nicknames for their in-game profiles. Without thinking more about it, they usually set a typical name.

However, later, most players wish to change their names due to various reasons such as new trends, uniting with a new team or a guild, and more. But changing nicknames is not entirely free. By using name change cards, names can be changed infinite times without spending real money.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should not download it. They should be able to access their FF IDs via the MAX variant instead.

Free Fire name change guide: How to get unlimited name change options

There are only two ways to change the name in Free Fire. i.e., by spending 390 diamonds (in-game currency) or using a name change card. The latter is the cheapest, or say, free method that allows individuals to recreate a distinct nickname.

The name change card can be claimed in exchange for 39 diamonds and 200 guild tokens. This small amount of diamonds can be earned for free effortlessly using multiple apps like Booyah, Google Opinion Rewards, etc. Readers can click on this link to learn more about it in detail.

A name change card costs 39 diamonds and 200 guild tokens (Image via Garena)

Guild tokens can be obtained handily via an in-game event called "Daily Guild Quest" or by opening guild crates. The daily guild quest can be completed by playing a match with guild members to obtain 20 tokens.

How to claim a name change card in Free Fire?

Free Fire guild token exchange store (Image via Garena)

These are the quick steps to acquire a name change card:

Click on the 'Store' option in the menu given on the left side of the game lobby. Select the 'Redeem' tab. Go to the Guild token section. Choose a name change card as shown in the image above. Click on the exchange button given at the bottom.

Note: Name change cards are limited to only one purchase. However, the guild token exchange store resets after every major update (OB update), allowing players to obtain the card again.

Hence, gamers can get unlimited name change cards and change their name uncountably.

Steps to change name in Free Fire

Gamers can adhere to the following steps to change their name in Free Fire:

Step 1: Click on the profile banner given in the top-left corner of the game lobby.

Step 2: Tap on the pencil icon alongside your current nickname.

Step 3: A dialog box will pop up asking for a new nickname in the text field. Type your desired nickname or follow the copy-paste procedure if you have a preset.

Note: The nickname must not be of more than 12 characters.

Preset stylish nicknames can also be pasted in the box (Image via SOHEL GAMER/YouTube)

Step 4: Confirm with the name change card if you have one. Otherwise, go with 390 diamonds.

Once confirmed, the new nickname will instantly appear in the lobby and to your in-game friends.

