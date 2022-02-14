6 Free Fire tips to survive longer without teammates in ranked mode

Follow these tips to survive longer without teammates (Image via Garena Free Fire)

During a team match in Free Fire, things don't always go according to plan. Despite the squad's best efforts, the entire team barring one player gets eliminated. In this situation, the user that's alive usually leaves the match and goes to the lobby. However, not everyone wants to give up that easily.

Despite the overwhelming odds, a few players would play out the match to whatever end rather than quit. Sadly, securing a Booyah is not a guarantee given that they are at a numerical disadvantage. However, it is possible to survive till the end zones by playing it safe and following a few tips.

Improve the odds of survival in Free Fire after teammates get eliminated

6) Avoid getting into gunfights

To stay alive longer after teammates have been eliminated, avoiding further in-game conflict is the best idea. Being outgunned 2-1 or 4-1 is going to make direct gunfights difficult. Even with the best load-out and gear, the chances of winning a fight are slim.

5) Keep a low profile at all times

When moving around the map as a solo player, keeping a low profile will go a long way. This can be achieved by going prone or crouching while moving through vast open areas. Additionally, using cars should also be avoided as they alert nearby enemies with the sound they make.

4) Secure the high ground before having to fight

If forced to fight an enemy or when left with no choice, high ground should be secured before the fight begins. Even though winning is not guaranteed, it does improve the odds of securing a favorable outcome. With a bit of luck, the user will be able to get an easy elimination.

3) Use the silencer attachment

One of the best attachments in Free Fire is the silencer. It can be fitted onto many weapons and helps the player keep a low profile while shooting. Additionally, since no noise is made, opponents are left guessing as to where the shot came from. This is useful when looking to pick off enemies from afar.

2) Enter the safe zone early

One of the easiest ways to survive longer in Free Fire is by reaching the safe zone in time. This will ensure that the player will not get pinned down outside the safe zone or take zone damage. To maximize this strategy, players should enter the safe zone early. This will give them time to secure a good position.

1) Ensure EP and HP are always at max

As a solo player trying to outlast numerous squads, ensuring that HP and EP are at full is important. If an enemy were to attack, the chances of surviving the encounter are at maximum, provided the player manages to escape or secure an elimination.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Siddharth Satish