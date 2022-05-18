7 best female characters for Rank push in Garena Free Fire (May 2022)

Free Fire gamers cannot conceive of this battle royale game without characters and unique abilities. These characters have become such an integral part of the game that developers have introduced new ones around every other update to provide gamers with a wider choice.

With already 40 plus available options, gamers always wonder which character or ability they can use while pushing their rank. Here are a few of the best female characters in the battle royale title.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should not play the battle royale title. They may play the MAX version, which is not among the banned applications.

Best female Free Fire characters for rank push

7) Olivia

Healing Touch will provide additional HP to revived players (Image via Garena)

Olivia's Healing Touch comes into play when players are reviving their teammates. The revived players will earn an additional 30 health points, a valuable ability for the support players to have in any situation.

However, users should avoid this ability at all costs in solo matches, as they cannot make its use. In the meantime, Kapella's Healing Song could be a good option in these matches instead.

6) Moco

Hacker's Eye is good to have in the combination (Image via Garena)

Moco's Hacker's Eye is a powerful ability in Free Fire, but unlike many other active characters, it cannot alter the situation's outcome to a great extent. The character tags the shot foes for two seconds; this information is shared with the rest of the squad.

Consequently, Moco is extensively utilized in character combinations of all sorts. Individuals can use the information Moco's ability relays to the team to their advantage in a ranked match.

5) Clu

Clu provides the location of enemies (Image via Garena)

Clu is equipped with the Tracing Steps ability, which helps locate the foes' positions within the 50m range. However, it applies a few conditions in the sense that the enemy must not be in the prone or squat position. Additionally, it lasts for 5 seconds and can be used every 75 seconds.

Many players might consider its long cooldown time a drawback to using this character, but the information gamers can collect as the zone shrinks is invaluable. Knowing the location can help the users in quick decision-making.

4) Dasha

Dasha has an impact on multiple aspects (Image via Garena)

Dasha decreases the rate of recoil buildup and the maximum recoil by 6% each. In the meantime, Partying On will also cut the recovery time following a fall by 60% and the damage caused by these falls by 30%.

The character is equally suitable for new and experienced players alike, primarily due to the reduced recoil. This ability is great to have in any character combination.

3) Steffie

Painted Refuge is useful in support roles (Image via Garena)

Steffie has an active ability called Painted Refuge. It creates a 4m wide area in Free Fire which completely blocks the throwables. The additional perks available to gamers in the zone are a 10% reduction in damage taken from ammunition. In addition, they will also restore 10% armor durability every second.

This ability lasts for 10 seconds, and the cooldown is at 115 seconds. It is perfect for a support role in ranked Clash Squad and Battle Royale mode.

2) Xayne

Xayne is excellent for Free Fire rushers (Image via Garena)

Xayne's Xtreme Encounter provides 80 HP to players even though it is temporary and decays over time. Besides HP, it will increase the damage to Gloo Walls and shields for 15 seconds, after which it has a cooldown of 150 seconds.

This ability is ideal for rushers since users will do more damage to shields and barriers, leaving other players vulnerable.

1) A124

A124's reworked ability is overpowered (Image via Garena)

The recent rework of Thrill of Battle has made A124's character a force to reckon with in Free Fire. It unleashes an 8m wide electromagnetic wave, which disables the enemies' ability to use their skills and affects their interaction with the countdown.

This will undoubtedly cause panic among opponents and help eliminate them effortlessly in the battleground.

Note: The selection of a character is completely up to the individual, and the list reflects the writer's opinion. In addition, the abilities described above are at their lowest level.

Edited by R. Elahi