7 best Free Fire bundles to get with diamonds this month

Although only weapon skins provide combat bonuses in Free Fire, having lovely cosmetics in-game is every player's dream. There are multiple skins available for each character and even for pets.

However, none of them come for free, and all cost diamonds to purchase. This being the case, it can often be hard for users to choose between the best skins. This article will help them make more informed choices about some of the best skins to buy in Free Fire.

Make the most of Free Fire diamonds by buying these cosmetic bundles

7) Annihilator Bundle - "War Machine Mode Activated."

The Annihilator Bundle is priced at 899 Free Fire diamonds. It features an entire set of heavily armored cosmetics, perfect for any battlefield. Although it does look a bit clunky, gamers who enjoy the esthetics should buy this pack.

6) Street Boy Bundle - "Fashion style, freestyle."

The Street Boy Bundle has been the talk of the town ever since being released and costs 1499 diamonds. However, today (19 November), the bundle can be purchased for 899 diamonds in the "Daily Special" section.

5) Lab Giant Bundle - "I. Am. Alive."

Inspired by Frankenstein's Monster, the Lab Giant Bundle offers a scary cosmetic set for 899 Free Fire diamonds. Even though the spooky month is over, players can also wear the skin to intimidate opponents in battle.

4) Angry Dwarf Bundle - "Where is my hammer?"

With the festive season fast approaching, the Angry Dwarf Bundle is the perfect cosmetic set to purchase. Priced at 899 diamonds, users can dress up as Santa's little combat soldier.

3) Flame Fighter Bundle - "Fear no flame."

Costing 499 diamonds, the Flame Fighter Bundle is an excellent cosmetic set for players. Despite the low cost, it looks great, featuring a futuristic fireproof suit complete with an exoskeleton.

2) Mob Boss Bundle - "Snitches get stitches!"

The Mob Boss Bundle coming in at 499 diamonds is an absolute steal. The cosmetics in the set feature gold tints combined with the classic mob appeal. Players will never go out of style when wearing this skin.

1) Wasteland Roamer Bundle - "No escaping the wastelands."

Inspired by characters from games like Fallout and Borderlands, the Wasteland Roamer Bundle is worth the cost of 899 Free Fire diamonds. It features rough cosmetics with spikes and makeshift armor.

Note: The list is in no particular order, and the article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

