7 best Free Fire character abilities in September 2021

To assert dominance and elevate their skillset, players need characters in Garena Free Fire. Each playable character, with the exception of Primis and Nulla, has a distinct ability with which they can make a significant impact in-game.

Any player will get a definitive tactical edge in Free Fire after equipping the appropriate character for the situation. However, it's not an easy decision to make due to the assortment and variations among character skills.

There are two types of abilities in Free Fire: passive and active. The latter ones are generally more powerful, while the former doesn't require manual activation.

Characters in Free Fire: Listing the best abilities available in September 2021

7) Jota (Sustained Raids)

Jota: Sustained Raids (Image via Free Fire)

After the OB29 update, Jota was one of the characters that received adjustments. These adjustments changed the character's ability for the better, and players can use his Sustained Raids ability to restore HP.

To use Jota's ability automatically, players have to hit enemies with guns. Each successful hit will recover some HP. In addition , knocking down an opponent will restore 10% HP, which becomes 20% at the final skill level.

6) Chrono (Time Turner)

Chrono: Time Turner (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono was once among the best characters in Free Fire. However, with the OB27 update of Free Fire, Garena significantly nerfed Chrono's active ability Time Turner.

Despite the nerf, Chrono is still a good choice in Free Fire for balanced gameplay. After activation, his skill blocks as much as 600 damage with a temporary force field. Along with the force field, Time Turner also enhances the character's movement speed by 5%.

Chrono has a high CD of 200 seconds which can prove to be a drawback for the character.

5) Skyler (Riptide Rhythm)

Skyler: Riptide Rhythm (Image via Free Fire)

Skyler is easily one of the most balanced characters currently in the game. Skyler's active ability is called Riptide Rhythm and requires manual activation with an initial CD of 60 seconds.

After activation, Riptide Rhythm launches a sonic wave within a 50m radius that can destroy as many as five gloo walls deployed by enemies. In addition, whenever players deploy a gloo wall, they recover a certain amount of HP that starts at four points.

4) Wukong (Camouflage)

Wukong: Camouflage (Image via Free Fire)

Camouflage is Wukong's active ability that lives up to its name. Players can transform into a bush for a maximum duration of 10 seconds by activating Camouflage. Wukong's ability to move also remains intact.

The Monkey King's ability to transform and blend into the environment is pretty beneficial in-game. Players can transform themselves into a bush whenever they have the least chance of survival.

However, Wukong's ability has a major drawback of having a mammoth cooldown time of 300 seconds.

3) K (Master of All)

K: Master of All (Image via Free Fire)

Captain Booyah, aka K, has an active ability named Master of All, which increases the max EP by 50. His ability has two modes with a mode switch CD of three seconds:

Psychology mode: This mode helps players acquire an EP at a rate of two every three seconds.

This mode helps players acquire an EP at a rate of two every three seconds. Jiu-jitsu mode: In this mode, the EP to HP conversion rates of allies within the 6m range gets boosted by 500%.

Hence, K is a highly beneficial character for defensive or aggressive gameplay in Free Fire. Players can have both a risk-free approach or focus on rushing without caring about their health.

2) Dimitri (Healing Heartbeat)

Dimitri: Healing Heartbeat (Image via Free Fire)

There were two new characters that Garena introduced with the 4th-anniversary update, and Dimitri was one of them. He gained popularity among fans quickly because of his ability that helps in HP recovery and self-revival.

Players can use Dimitri's Healing Heartbeat to create a 3.5m diameter healing zone that helps recover 3 HP/second. His ability also allows for self-recovery.

Healing Heartbeat has a duration of 10 seconds at the initial level with a CD of 85 seconds.

1) Alok

Alok: Drop the Beat (Image via Free Fire)

Alok is arguably the most beloved character in Free Fire because of his excellent skills. His active ability proves excellent team support by providing allies with an agility boost of 10%.

Users also gain HP at a rate of 5 HP/second whenever they activate Drop the Beat. The ability lasts for five seconds at the first level, while the duration extends to 10 seconds at the sixth level.

Users need to remember that their allies can use the movement speed buff if they are present within the 5m aura of Alok.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

