7 best Free Fire pets for ranked matches in May 2022

Pets have become an integral part of the ecosystem in Free Fire. They provide tactical buffs and bonuses to players, allowing them to excel in combat. Some of them even have skills that benefit the entire squad.

However, when choosing a pet for a ranked match, many factors have to be considered. The main ones are utility and functionality. Keeping these parameters in mind, players can use these pets to outperform their opponents in battle.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire since it is banned. They can opt for the MAX version instead.

Use these pets to gain a tactical edge in Free Fire ranked matches

7) Agent Hop

Agent Hop is no stranger to the hardships of combat in Free Fire. This is showcased in the skill, Bouncing Bonus. It activates whenever a safe zone shrinks and instantly grants the player 30 EP. This can later be used to heal passively when outside of active combat.

6) Robo

Robo will become their best friend in Free Fire for players who love a defensive approach to combat. Its ability, Wall Enforcement, enhances the durability of gloo walls by adding a shield to them. This shield provides an extra 60 HP to the gloo wall at base level, making it harder to destroy.

5) Detective Panda

Finding healing items is not always a possibility during every stage of the match. Thankfully, with Detective Panda and his skill, Panda's Blessings, they won't need medkits by the player's side. They can heal themselves by killing opponents in battle.

4) Rockie

Rockie is a great tactical pet for characters who have active abilities in-game. His skill, Stay Chill, reduces the cooldown time for abilities, allowing the player to use them more often in combat. This, at times, can be a life-saver in certain situations.

3) Ottero

Aside from HP, EP plays a vital role in-game. It allows characters to heal themselves passively once outside active combat. This is where Ottero's skill, Double Blubber, comes into play. Every time a player uses a medkit, they recover HP and EP. Although the EP recovered is only 35% of HP, it's still a lot.

2) Night Panther

Running out of supplies during a match is not uncommon for many players. Restocking after every fight is impossible, given how fast-paced things can get. Luckily, Night Panther's skill, Weight Training, makes things easier by increasing the inventory slots of players by 15.

1) Beaston

To the average player, Beaston is not a very useful pet. However, for those who rely on throwables during combat, he can be the difference between victory and defeat. His skill, Helping Hand, increases the player's throwing distance for all grenade types by 10%. This opens up a lot of tactical options during rushes.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

