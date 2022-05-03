×
Create
Notifications

7 best Free Fire pets for ranked matches in May 2022

These pets will provide good tactical support to players in ranked Free Fire matches (Image via Sportskeeda)
These pets will provide good tactical support to players in ranked Free Fire matches (Image via Sportskeeda)
Matthew Wilkins
Matthew Wilkins
SENIOR ANALYST
visit
Modified May 03, 2022 01:34 PM IST
Listicle

Pets have become an integral part of the ecosystem in Free Fire. They provide tactical buffs and bonuses to players, allowing them to excel in combat. Some of them even have skills that benefit the entire squad.

However, when choosing a pet for a ranked match, many factors have to be considered. The main ones are utility and functionality. Keeping these parameters in mind, players can use these pets to outperform their opponents in battle.

youtube-cover

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire since it is banned. They can opt for the MAX version instead.

Use these pets to gain a tactical edge in Free Fire ranked matches

7) Agent Hop

youtube-cover

Agent Hop is no stranger to the hardships of combat in Free Fire. This is showcased in the skill, Bouncing Bonus. It activates whenever a safe zone shrinks and instantly grants the player 30 EP. This can later be used to heal passively when outside of active combat.

6) Robo

youtube-cover

Robo will become their best friend in Free Fire for players who love a defensive approach to combat. Its ability, Wall Enforcement, enhances the durability of gloo walls by adding a shield to them. This shield provides an extra 60 HP to the gloo wall at base level, making it harder to destroy.

5) Detective Panda

youtube-cover

Finding healing items is not always a possibility during every stage of the match. Thankfully, with Detective Panda and his skill, Panda's Blessings, they won't need medkits by the player's side. They can heal themselves by killing opponents in battle.

4) Rockie

youtube-cover

Rockie is a great tactical pet for characters who have active abilities in-game. His skill, Stay Chill, reduces the cooldown time for abilities, allowing the player to use them more often in combat. This, at times, can be a life-saver in certain situations.

3) Ottero

youtube-cover

Aside from HP, EP plays a vital role in-game. It allows characters to heal themselves passively once outside active combat. This is where Ottero's skill, Double Blubber, comes into play. Every time a player uses a medkit, they recover HP and EP. Although the EP recovered is only 35% of HP, it's still a lot.

2) Night Panther

youtube-cover

Running out of supplies during a match is not uncommon for many players. Restocking after every fight is impossible, given how fast-paced things can get. Luckily, Night Panther's skill, Weight Training, makes things easier by increasing the inventory slots of players by 15.

1) Beaston

youtube-cover

To the average player, Beaston is not a very useful pet. However, for those who rely on throwables during combat, he can be the difference between victory and defeat. His skill, Helping Hand, increases the player's throwing distance for all grenade types by 10%. This opens up a lot of tactical options during rushes.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Srijan Sen

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी