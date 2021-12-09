7 best Garena Free Fire characters that are not very expensive

Characters have always been one of the most important aspects of Free Fire. Players have gone to great lengths to obtain characters, spending a decent amount of diamonds in the process. However, not all users have access to premium in-game currency.

Garena recently made some of the good characters available for gold to increase parity. Generally, all the items available for gold are not considered expensive as players can earn the currency within the game.

Note: The list of characters is based on the writer’s preference, and since all of these are available for gold, the emphasis has been given to the ability. The abilities are considered at the highest level.

Best characters in Free Fire for gold

7) D-Bee

D-Bee (Image via Free Fire)

Price: 8000 gold

Users fond of SMGs will have a great time using D-Bee. With Bullet beats, movement speed increases by five, and accuracy increases by 20% as gamers fire while moving. D-Bee helps run and gun, making it difficult for opponents to hit the players.

6) Dasha

Dasha (Image via Free Fire)

Price: 8000 gold

Dasha is a popular choice in the character combinations due to the reduced recoil and recoil build-up by 6% each. Users can also jump from the building tops as Partying On will reduce the fall damage by 30% and recovery time by 60%. They can use Dasha and D-Bee together to mow their opponents.

5) Maro

Maro (Image via Free Fire)

Price: 8000 gold

If gamers are looking for a character to engage in long-range fights, Maro seems to be a perfect choice. Falcon Fervor increases the damage with a distance of up to 5%.

At the highest level, this buff is set at 25%. Moreover, if the shot is on a marked enemy, the damage boosts by 1%. So, with DMR and Snipers, users will be even more potent.

4) Jai

Jai (Image via Free Fire)

Price: 8000 gold

Although Jai has been removed from Free Fire, Jai’s Microchip is available in the store. The gun’s magazine will be replenished by 30% whenever users knock down their opponent. However, this will only be available with AR, pistol, SMG and shotgun. This can come into use while fighting multiple opponents.

3) Jota

Jota (Image via Free Fire)

Price: 8000 gold

After Jota’s ability was reworked in the OB29 and thus has become a widely utilized character by the players, more gamers have procured it since adding it to the gold store.

As users hit their opponents, they will gain health points. Furthermore, they will get back 10% HP once they knock down the opponent. It can be significant in a character combination.

2) A124

A124 (Image via Free Fire)

Price: 6000 gold

A124 can be a suitable replacement for Alok and K to gain health points. However, it will have to be paired with a character like Miguel. Users will convert 20 EP to HP in four seconds. So, until they have enough EP, they will make the most use of the character.

1) Xayne

Xayne (Image via Free Fire)

Price: 8000 gold

Xayne’s ability is called Xtreme Encounter, which is very effective for aggressive gameplay. First, users get an additional 80 HP and then damage to Gloo Walls and shields will increase by 40%, helping players turn the cover to dust.

The impact lasts for a total of 10 seconds, and gamers will be able to use it again after 150 seconds.

