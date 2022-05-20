7 best Garena Free Fire MAX characters for Clash Squad mode in May 2022

Battle Royale is the primary mode of Garena Free Fire MAX (or Free Fire) and is one of the reasons behind the game's popularity. Apart from that, Free Fire MAX also has various other game modes that provide the thrill of online multiplayer battles. Among these additional modes, Clash Squad is quite famous.

Several gamers prefer CS mode (ranked or unranked) due to its fast-paced close-quarter battles. The 4v4 multiplayer mode of Free Fire MAX demands better command over movement and accuracy in close-range shooting. The mode also allows users to grab their favorite weapon by and perform well during the early stages.

Top seven characters for Free Fire MAX's Clash Squad mode (May 2022)

Apart from the skill-set, character abilities also play a crucial role in deciding the fate of a Clash Squad match. Here are the top seven characters that users can choose for Clash Squad mode in Free Fire MAX:

1) D-Bee

Movement speed increase - 5%

Accuracy increase - 20%

D-Bee is a decent passive ability character, especially when players are seeking a boost in agility and accuracy in short-range. His "Bullet Beats" ability provides a buff in movement speed and enhances the accuracy of weapons whenever players shoot during a match while moving. Thus, D-Bee is an brilliant option to use in CS mode.

2) Xayne

CD - 150 seconds

Damage to gloo walls - 80%

Xayne is arguably the best female character in Free Fire MAX that suits players who have an aggressive gameplay strategy. Players get an 80 HP boost (temporary) after activating Xayne's Xtreme Encounter.

The ability lasts for 15 seconds, during which users can also deal increased damage to enemy gloo walls. Thus, Xtreme Encounter is ideal for close-range combat situations, especially those featured in CS mode.

3) Jota

HP gain via a knockdown - 10%

The next entry on this list is Jota with a passive ability named Sustained Raids, which is quite effective even opposite active skills in CS mode. Jota allows gamers to receive some HP every time they hit foes using guns. Furthermore, a knockdown enables players to earn a specific percentage of health points.

4) Dimitri

Duration - 10 seconds

CD - 85 seconds

Players who serve the role of a medic in a team should choose Dimitri for his exceptional healing capabilities. Dimitri's active ability 'Healing Heartbeat,' creates a temporary healing zone for the whole squad. Players and allies can use the same zone to recover HP (3HP/s) when in an injured or downed state.

5) Alok

Duration - Five seconds

Movement speed - 10%

Alok is one of the most popular Free Fire/Free Fire MAX characters, and the reason is his overpowered ability, Drop the Beat. Upon activation, his active skill provides a boost in players' movement speed while also offering HP recovery at a rate of 5 HP/s. Drop the Beat also has a CD time of 45 seconds.

6) Skyler

CD - 85 seconds

Range - 50 meters

HP recovery - 4 HP

Skyler is among the most balanced active skill characters in the game, who unleashes a sonic wave when players hit the ability button. Riptide Rhythm's sonic wave destroys a maximum of five enemies' gloo walls within a specific range. Moreover, if the player or an ally deploys a gloo wall, the ability will help in HP recovery starting at 4 points.

7) K (Captain Booyah)

'Psychology mode' duration - 2.2 seconds

Max EP - 150

K is the final character featured on this list due to his exceptional EP-related capabilities. He is one of the best characters for Free Fire MAX and has become an automatic choice for the CS mode. Using K's active ability, Master of All, one can enhance their MAX EP and switch between two modes:

Jiu-jitsu mode: It provides assistance to the allies (within a six-meter range of K) by offering a five-time increase in conversion rate. Psychology mode: Players can claim a continuous EP recovery with three points after every 2.2 second interval.

Note: This article reflects the author's views, and the characters are not listed in a particular order. Furthermore, the upgradable attributes mentioned for each character are at their lowest levels.

