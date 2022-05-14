5 best Female Free Fire MAX characters in May 2022

Battle Royale games like Garena Free Fire MAX test the skill-set of gamers in terms of movement and aim while providing a balanced battlefield environment. However, Free Fire MAX's character abilities bring RPG-like elements to the BR shooter while adding to the thrill.

Although the contest becomes pay-to-win if players are not skilled enough, the ultimate fate of a match is still defined by the strategy they use. Hence, even if characters like Alok, Wukong, K, and Skyler have the capability to overpower opponents, one must go for the ability that suits their playstyle.

Furthermore, the game provides users with the luxury of building a character combination with four abilities -- one active and three passive. Since one cannot use overpowered characters in all slots, character combinations primarily balance gameplay, especially for F2P users who do not wish to spend diamonds.

Listing the best female characters in Garena Free Fire MAX (May 2022)

Players who do not spend real money in the game can opt for female characters as they are pretty underrated, and users need not exhaust their diamonds. One can unlock most female characters through gold coins.

Here are the best female characters in Free Fire MAX (both passive and active) that gamers should obtain this month.

5) Kapella

Kapella's Healing Song (Image via Garena)

Ability - Healing Song (Passive)

Cost - 499 diamonds/8000 gold coins

Kapella is impressive, especially for Free Fire MAX players who wish to increase their healing capabilities. Her ability improves the effects of using health items and skills by 10%. Furthermore, one can employ "Healing Song" to reduce the HP loss of an ally by 20% whenever they get knocked down by an enemy.

4) Clu

Clu's Tracing Steps (Image via Garena)

Ability - Tracing Steps (Active)

Cooldown - 75 seconds

Cost - 499 diamonds/8000 gold coins

Sometimes it is pretty challenging to spot an opponent on the battlefield during a match, and users usually exhaust every means to locate a foe and get a kill. Thus, Clu is quite an exceptional choice as she helps gamers find their opponent by revealing the latter's location for five seconds.

Clu's active ability "Tracing Steps" alerts the users by revealing the location of enemies within 50m if they are not in a prone or crouching position. If players hit the opponents, the marking lasts two seconds longer. Moreover, this information is shared with the teammates.

3) Dasha

Dasha's Partying On (Image via Garena)

Ability - Partying On (Passive)

Cost - 499 diamonds/8000 gold coins

Whenever players fall from a building or a structure, they encounter a significant loss in their HP that may prove to be a setback if they get caught in a combat situation. However, Dasha comes to the rescue in situations like these as she helps in reducing fall damage and recovery time.

Her ability snips the fall damage and recovery time by 30% and 60%, respectively. Furthermore, she also reduces the minimum recoil and rate of recoil buildup by 6%.

2) A124

A124's Thrill of Battle (Image via Garena)

Ability - Thrill of Battle (Active)

Cooldown - 10 seconds

Cost - 399 diamonds/6000 gold coins

Next on the list is A124, who ranks among the highly underrated Free Fire MAX characters. Like other active ability characters, A124 does not have a massive fan following, but she can still be considered a decent option in the game.

Her "Thrill of Battle" ability temporarily boosts the EP to HP conversion rate. Thus, gamers can convert as much as 20 EP to HP within four seconds. Needless to say, the conversion rate boost is quite vital in close quarter combats, when players are rushing their foes.

1) Xayne

Xayne's Xtreme Encounter (Image via Garena)

Ability - Xtreme Encounter (Active)

Cooldown - 150 seconds

Price - 499 diamonds/8000 gold coins

One can argue that Xayne is the best female Free Fire MAX character on this list. She offers decayable 80 HP for 15 seconds that players can use during attack situations, whether rushing or defending.

Furthermore, Xayne offers an 80% increase in the damage dealing capability to the gloo walls and shields, which is another reason she is one of the best female characters in Free Fire MAX.

Note: The list solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities listed in the article are at their lowest level and can be upgraded using universal fragments.

Edited by Saman