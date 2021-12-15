7 mistakes Free Fire beginners must avoid to maintain good K/D ratio

For beginners in Free Fire, staying alive during a match is important. It not only builds confidence but also helps secure a good K/D ratio. This will play a vital role in the future when players have to team up with other players.

However, staying alive is not that easy. With so many diverse characters and abilities to counter alongside weapons, players have much to contend with. Nevertheless, by following a few easy tips, the odds of survival can be improved.

Avoiding making these mistakes in Free Fire to maintain a good K/D ratio

7) Don't stand in the open while sorting gear

When sorting gear or clearing inventory during a match, players should avoid standing in the open. They become easy targets and can be eliminated with a single headshot. Always stay indoors, or crouch behind a cover when sorting loot.

6) Avoid hot-drop zones and landing with the crowd

To avoid getting a bad K/D ratio in Free Fire, steering clear of hot-drop zones is essential. Most of those who land here end up dead within seconds. Though some indeed manage to survive and thrive, the risks are too great.

5) Don't engage every enemy

A golden rule for beginners in Free Fire is not to engage with every opponent. At times, it's better to avoid conflict and move on. This is especially important when players are outside the safe zone.

4) Avoid moving in the open

When covering vast distances in-game, moving in the open is not recommended. This gives snipers and sharpshooters the opportunity to get easy headshots. To avoid this, players should either use a vehicle to travel or move from cover to cover.

3) When engaging with opponents, stay behind cover

When engaging with an opponent, it's important to remain behind cover. If no hardcover can be found, gloo walls should be used. Taking the least amount of damage possible will ensure that medkits are used sparingly.

2) Avoid rushing opponents

One of the most important things to avoid in Free Fire as a beginner is rushing opponents. Even if players manage to win, they will suffer heavy damage and be forced to use supplies to heal.

1) Don't fight with an opponent that has the high ground

If the enemy has high ground, players will have two choices - try and escape or fight back. Given the opponent's superior shooting angles, fighting back will not end well. Players should deploy gloo walls and escape to hardcover as soon as possible.

Note: The list is in no particular order, and the article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

