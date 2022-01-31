A124 vs Elite Hayato vs Skyler: Who is the best Free Fire character for beginners?

With so many characters to choose from in Free Fire, picking the right one is difficult. This is especially true for beginners who have just started playing and have no idea of what to do next.

The most obvious decision would be to obtain a meta-character like A124, Elite Hayato, or Skyler. While all three of them are indeed powerful, they're not all necessarily well-suited for beginners.

Breaking down A124, Elite Hayato, and Skyler in Free Fire: Abilities and combat usage

1) A124

Ability

A124's ability in the game is called Thrill of Battle and it allows the user to heal without medkits or inhalers. By tapping into their EP reserves, the player can convert 60 EP to HP in mere seconds. Once used, the ability has a 10 second cooldown period.

Combat usage

A124 allows the user to rapidly heal in combat. With the help of EP, health can be recovered at a moment's notice. Thanks to the low cooldown time, the ability can be used frequently.

2) Elite Hayato

Ability

Elite Hayato's ability in Free Fire is called Art of Blades and it provides a dual bonus to the user. The basic ability grants 10% armor penetration for every 10% loss in HP. The awakened ability reduces frontal damage by 3.5% for every 10% loss in HP.

Combat usage

Elite Hayato is best used as an aggressive rusher. His abilities allow him to deal armor penetrating damage and take reduced damage from frontal shots. This allows the user to survive longer in combat without having to heal.

3) Skyler

Ability

Skyler's ability in the game is called Riptide Rhythm and it allows users to take down gloo walls with ease. When activated, a sonic wave travels up to 100 meters and destroys a total of five gloo walls in its path. Once used, the ability has a 40 second cooldown period. The user can also heal by placing gloo walls.

Combat usage

Skyler's role in combat is to destroy any effective cover the enemy might have. Without gloo walls, they will be forced to fall back or risk being eliminated. This allows the user and other teammates to push the attack with ease.

Verdict

Although Skyler and Elite Hayato are great characters, they are not for beginners. Their abilities are complex and adapting to the mechanics will take some time. Such being the case, players will be left at a tactical disadvantage in combat.

Even though A124's ability is a bit difficult to comprehend, players can easily learn about EP and how to replenish it during a match. Additionally, the ability to heal will be beneficial to beginners in Free Fire. They will be able to focus on the match rather than having to look for medical supplies all the time.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

