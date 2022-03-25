A124 vs Nikita vs Skyler: Which Free Fire character is better for rank push after OB33 update?

Updates may come and go, but rank pushes are forever in Free Fire. This being the case, players must use good characters to improve their odds of winning every match.

Speaking of good characters, A124, Nikita, and Skyler are three of the best to choose from. Their abilities are diverse and come in handy in most situations and playstyles. However, only one of them is the best. Who is it? Read on to find out.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire in India since it is banned.

A124, Nikita, and Skyler in Free Fire: Abilities and combat usage

A124

A124 got a massive buff following the OB33 update. Her ability, Thrill Of Battle, now enables players to shut down opponents on the battlefield. Once activated, an electromagnetic wave surges forth and disrupts any opponents within an 8-meter radius.

Those caught up in the surge radius will be unable to use their abilities, and the cooldown time resets for abilities will also be disrupted. The effect lasts for 20 seconds and has a cooldown period of 100 seconds.

Nikita

Nikita has always been the go-to character in Free Fire for SMG players. Her ability, Firearms Expert, allows users to SMGs 4% faster. Following the update, her ability now enables players to also deal extra damage while using SMGs.

The final five bullets in the magazine deal 20% increased damage to opponents. During an intense battle, this will come in handy as players will be able to deal bonus damage before having to reload.

Skyler

Skyler received no buff during the update, but he continues to be one of the best characters in Free Fire. His ability, Riptide Rhythm, allows the user to smash gloo walls instantly.

When activated, a sonic wave travels up to 100 meters, destroying five gloo walls in its path. Once used, the ability takes 60 seconds to cool down. As a bonus perk, users can even recover HP by simply placing gloo walls. These two perks combined make the character good for rush gameplay.

Verdict

Despite all three of these Free Fire characters being useful in battle in terms of utility, none come close to A124. While the rework may have removed her healing buff, the ability to disable opponents in battle is impressive.

This can be used during a fight to disable the enemy and force them to either retreat or limit them to using only guns. Either way, this tactical perk trumps all others in the game at present.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at the characters' minimum level.

Edited by Shaheen Banu