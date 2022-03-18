A124 vs Thiva vs Alok: Which Free Fire MAX character is better for beginners (March 2022)

A124, Thiva, and DJ Alok are three of the most used characters in Free Fire MAX. They have diverse abilities that help players in different situations. But which of these characters is best for a beginner?

Given that they have different price points and utilities, how do they fare against each other? While all of them are useful, only one can be the best. Who is it? Read on to find out.

Breaking down A124, Thiva, Alok in Free Fire MAX: Abilities and combat usage

A124

A124 has perfected her own style of healing in Free Fire MAX. Using her ability, Thrill Of Battle, the character can heal by rapidly converting 60 EP to HP within four seconds. Once used, the skill takes ten seconds to cool down.

This ability comes into use in battle when no medkits or inhalers are found. However, the downside is that gamers will be unable to use the skill without EP. Nevertheless, the character is great for solo users.

Thiva

Thiva is one of the newest characters in Free Fire MAX. His ability, Vital Vibes, allows him to help-up others 25% faster than usual. As a reward for being a team player, users also recover 40 HP upon completing the process.

Given his ability, Thiva is best used for squad matches. He is well suited as a support-class character and can help teammates get back into the fight sooner. Unfortunately, since his ability is targeted towards teammates, he is a poor choice for solo gamers.

Alok

DJ Alok is one of the most well-known characters in Free Fire MAX. His ability, Drop The Beat, makes him perfect for both solo and squad matches. Once activated, a healing aura is formed, within which allies recover 5HP/second and gain a 15% mobility boost for 10 seconds.

In combat, these dual traits make him an asset to the team. Furthermore, with the ability having a cooldown time of only 45 seconds, players can use it often during matches.

Verdict

Considering numerous parameters such as the utility of each ability, flexibility in combat, and playstyle, DJ Alok is by far the best choice for beginners. Although he costs 599 diamonds, it's well worth the price.

He can be used aggressively, defensively, and is well-suited for team fights. Also, using Rockie's Stay Chill skill, DJ Alok's ability cooldown time can be reduced further, making him a formidable opponent in combat.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. Also, the abilities mentioned are at the characters' maximum level.

