A124 vs Xayne vs Chrono: Which Free Fire MAX character is better for Clash Squad?

Playing the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire MAX is different from normal Battle Royale. The match is divided into rounds, each lasting barely a minute before one team claims victory.

In this fast-paced, action-packed mode, players must be quick and cunning to win. While skills undoubtedly play a role, characters make a lot of difference. A124, Xayne, and Chrono are three battle-hardened and tested characters that perform well in combat.

They have potent abilities and are popular in-game. While they are prominent selections in Battle Royale mode, how will their abilities hold up in Clash Squad, and who is the best? Read on to find out.

Breaking down A124, Xayne, and Chrono in Free Fire MAX: Abilities and combat usage

A124

Ability

A124's ability, "Thrill Of Battle," helps Free Fire MAX players regenerate HP without the use of healing items. The ability converts 60 EP to HP in four seconds. Once used, there is a cool-down period of 10 seconds.

Combat usage

A124 is well suited to be used aggressively in combat. With self-heal, players can rush their opponents without worrying about dying. As long as there is EP to spare, players can use this strategy to attack the enemy.

Xayne

Ability

Xayne's ability, "Xtreme Encounter," empowers Free Fire MAX players in combat. Once the ability is activated, the user gains 80 HP temporarily and deals 130% increased damage to gloo walls and shields for 15 seconds. Once used, there is a cool-down period of 100 seconds.

Combat usage

Xayne is the perfect high-octane, high-performance character in Free Fire MAX. Her ability is ideal for intense situations as it gives the user a fighting chance at victory.

Chrono

Ability

Chrono's ability, "Time Turner," protects Free Fire MAX users from taking damage in-game. Once the ability is activated, a force field with 800 HP is created. It lasts six seconds and protects those within the force field from external damage. Once used, there is a cool-down period of 120 seconds.

Combat usage

Despite being nerfed after the OB31 update, Chrono remains a steadfast character. His force field can help protect the squad from incoming fire or be used to lock down a choke point.

Verdict

Chrono is useful during a Squad Clash match. However, given that his force field has lost its edge in combat, it can only be used defensively. Coupled with the lengthy cool-down time, it makes no sense to use it in this mode.

A124 is a solid choice for a character. Her ability allows the user to heal rapidly in-game. Unfortunately, her ability relies on EP. Players will have to buy mushrooms to keep their EP bar full throughout the match. This is not a sound economic decision as funds have to be spent on other items.

For the above reasons, Xayne is the best choice for players. The ability can break down shields and gloo walls, while the bonus HP will allow the user to charge head-first into battle.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

