Action Bolt's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, rank, channel views and more (May 2022)

Anup "Action Bolt" Mondal was among the first few Indian Free Fire content creators on YouTube. The player began his adventure more than four years ago and consistently put out exciting content to establish a dedicated fan following.

Action Bolt is well-known for his accurate aim, and players frequently find him streaming as he climbs through the game's ranked tiers. He has accumulated 1.34 million subscribers on the channel and has around 20k followers on Instagram.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India. Due to government-imposed restrictions, players from the country are advised to avoid playing the battle royale title. The images and stats have been taken from the MAX version, which was not on the list of the banned applications.

What is Action Bolt's Free Fire ID?

Action Bolt's Free Fire ID is 88651465. He has achieved the Master rank in BR-Ranked and is at the Grandmaster tier in the CS-Ranked mode. The player has maintained the following stats:

Lifetime stats

Action Bolt's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has participated in 2605 solo games and has acquired 354 victories, registering a win rate of 13.85%. He has achieved a K/D ratio of 2.10 and has secured 4731 kills in combat.

Action Bolt has participated in 1852 duo matches and has a win tally of 412 games, translating to a win rate of 22.24%. The star player has chalked up 5033 kills, approximating a K/D ratio of 3.50.

Action Bolt has made 33485 appearances in the squad matches and has secured 18025 victories, attaining a win rate of 53.83%. He has chalked up 142084 kills and upheld a K/D ratio of 9.19.

Ranked stats

Action Bolt's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Action Bolt has only played 108 squad matches in the current ranked season and has attained 43 victories, maintaining a win rate of 39.81%. With 562 eliminations, the content creator has recorded a K/D ratio of 8.65.

He is yet to play any ranked solo or duo games.

Clash Squad stats

Action Bolt's Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has played 5619 Clash Squad matches, and his team has attained 3970 Booyahs, resulting in a win rate of 70.65%. He has secured 23132 kills in the mode, corresponding to a KDA of 2.06 and average damage per match of 2075.

Note: Action Bolt's stats in the battle royale title are subject to change.

YouTube channel

The oldest video on Anup's channel went live in March 2018, and the player quickly became a popular name in the Free Fire community. Since then, he has uploaded 526 videos that have earned him a total of over 124 million views.

His most-watched video on the channel is a three-year-old highlight of him pushing to the Heroic tier in the Season 7 of the battle royale title.

