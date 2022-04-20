Action Bolt's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshot percentage, and Monthly income in April 2022

Anup Mondal, popularly known as Action Bolt in the Indian community, was among the country's first few Free Fire content creators on YouTube. More than four years ago, he began his adventure with the battle royale title.

Over the years, he has accumulated 1.34 million subscribers on YouTube and can be regularly seen streaming the game. Aside from his mind-boggling gaming clips, the player is also noted for maintaining a consistently high rank.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should refrain from playing this battle royale title. The stats and images used in the article are through Free Fire MAX, which is not barred in the country.

What is Action Bolt's Free Fire ID?

His Free Fire ID is 88651465. He possesses the following stats:

Lifetime stats

He boasts 141k kills in squad games itself (Image via Garena)

Action Bolt has participated in 33377 squad matches while recording 17982 Booyahs, corresponding to an excellent win ratio of 53.87%. He has managed to take down 141518 opponents, and 37678 are with headshots, maintaining a kill-to-death ratio of 9.19 and a headshot percentage of 26.62%.

The streamer has made 1851 appearances in duo matches and has taken home 412 first-place results, yielding a win rate of 22.25%. He has amassed 5024 frags and logged 1292 headshots, with a kill-to-death ratio of 3.49 and a headshot percentage of 25.72%.

When it comes to solo games, Anup has 2602 of them to his name and has gone 354 games without being defeated, ensuring a win percentage of 13.60%. He has 4717 eliminations, with 1512 of them coming as headshots. He has retained a kill-to-death ratio of 2.10, and his headshot rate is 32.05%.

Ranked stats

He has participated in single match (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has only participated in one ranked squad game during the Free Fire Battle Royale Ranked Season 27 but has had no luck obtaining a kill or win.

Clash Squad stats

Action Bolt's stats in Clash Squad (Image via Garena)

The content creator has contended in 5588 squad games and earned 3948 wins, leading to a win rate of 70.65%. He has taken down 23008 opponents, upholding a KDA of 2.06 and average damage per match of 2076. The streamer also maintains a headshot rate of 41.72%, with 9599 headshots.

Note: Action Bolt's stats are subject to change.

Monthly earnings

Action Bolt has received 1.48 million views the previous month (Image via Social Blade)

Action Bolt is estimated to generate between $370 to $5.9K every month through the YouTube channel. The yearly revenue is approximately in the range of $4.4K to $71.1K.

Source: Social Blade

YouTube channel

The first video on Action Bolt's YouTube channel was uploaded more than four years ago, in March 2018. Since then, he has uploaded close to 600 videos, garnering him a tremendous following and more than 132 million views on the platform.

The player's numbers have been growing every month, with the total for the previous 30 days standing at 10k subscribers and 1.481 million views.

