Ajjubhai face reveal: Why hasn't Free Fire Fire star Total Gaming revealed his face yet

Free Fire's large viewership has aided the growth of content creators and gamers. Many have become global celebrities with millions of followers across various platforms. Total Gaming, aka Ajjubhai, has become a household name and is simply unrivaled in terms of popularity.

What started as an endeavor to make more friends and play has become a very successful channel. The majority of the game's player base in India would have heard his name at least once, as the player already boasts a massive 31.8 million subscribers in total.

Despite achieving incredible success, the player is yet to reveal his face or even his full name. His followers are always eager to find out when the star will reveal his identity, but they have been somewhat let down in this regard.

Why has Free Fire star Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) not revealed his face

As most fans know, Ajay has not revealed his face to the audience, even though it has been more than three years since the channel's launch. From time to time, fans have asked their favorite content creator to do a face reveal, which didn't seem to happen.

In a video uploaded in February 2021, Ajjubhai explained why his face had not been revealed yet. He was quoted as saying:

"I have not thought about doing a face reveal. I don't want fame, and I just want to have fun and enjoy the game. "

When will Ajjubhai reveal his face?

In one of the posts on Sportskeeda, he admitted that he often gets queries about when he will reveal his face. He further added that he would show his face after three to four years.

Mythpat challenged Ajjubhai to a match with a face-revealing condition

Recently, Mythpat challenged Ajjubhai to a Free Fire match with the caveat that the Free Fire star must reveal his face if he loses the game. On the other hand, Mythpat had put the channel on the line. However, this seems to be nothing more than good Twitter banter.

Ajjubhai's YouTube channel

Ajay started his YouTube journey with the Total Gaming channel in 2018 and has launched multiple channels since then, with Ajjubhai Gaming (6.4 million subscribers), TG Highlights (1.09 million subscribers), and Total Gaming shorts (425k) being a few of the most successful ones.

Ajjubhai has close to 1800 uploads on the channel, which have gained him a mammoth 5.635 billion views.

