Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Badge 99: Who has better Free Fire stats so far?

Ajay, popularly recognized as Ajjubhai, is arguably the most popular figure in the Indian Free Fire community. His YouTube channel, Total Gaming, has crossed over 27.9 million subscribers, clearly displaying his fame.

Badge 99 is another Free Fire YouTuber who has amassed massive numbers. At the time of writing, he has 7.6 million subscribers and 864.27 million views. Moreover, he has 421K followers on Instagram.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai has 12217 appearances in the squad mode and has a win tally of 2940, resulting in a win rate of 24.06%. At a K/D ratio of 4.99, the player has 46295 frags.

Meanwhile, he has secured 350 wins in the 1787 duo matches, having a win percentage of 19.58%. The streamer has 7120 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.95.

In the solo mode, he has 972 games to his name and has 90 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win ratio of 9.25%. The content creator has racked up 2507 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 2.84.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Total Gaming has played 130 squad matches in Free Fire and has outclassed his foes in 14, leading to a win percentage of 10.76%. In the process, he has 512 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.42.

The content creator has played a single solo game and secured the win. He has notched 32 frags at a K/D ratio of 32.00.

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 317768081.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Badge 99 has featured in 8725 squad matches in Free Fire and has remained unbeaten in 1519, converting to a win rate of 17.40%. He has 24017 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.33.

The YouTuber has competed in 2009 duo games and has 187 wins, corresponding to a win percentage of 9.30%. With 4350 frags, the YouTuber has a kill-to-death ratio of 2.39.

The internet star has participated in 1151 solo matches and has triumphed in 84, equating to a win ratio of 7.29%. He has eliminated 2848 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the ongoing season, the streamer has only played five ranked squad games and has managed to kill 15 enemies, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.00.

Who has better stats?

In lifetime stats, Total Gaming has the edge over Badge 99 in all three modes, solo, duo, and squad.

Their ranked stats cannot be compared as Badge 99 hasn’t played any solo or duo matches and has only a few squad matches to his name.

Note: The stats mentioned in the article will change as the YouTubers play more matches in Free Fire.

Edited by Ravi Iyer