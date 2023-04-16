Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs. Pahadi Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire MAX?

Ajjubhai and Pahadi Gaming are two of the most well-known individuals in the Indian Free Fire community. The former is known for his exciting content, while the latter is a professional player who also posts game-related videos.

Ajjubhai’s Total Gaming channel currently has 34.7 million subscribers and a view count of over 5.417 billion. On the other hand, Pahadi Gaming has 1.4 million subscribers and more than 115 million views.

The following section compares the stats of the two YouTubers.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID is 451012596, and his ID level is 75. His stats in the game are as follows:

BR Career

Ajjubhai's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has played 1053 solo games in Free Fire MAX for a total of 95 wins, which converts to a win rate of 9.02%. He has accumulated 2699 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.82 in this period.

The content creator has competed in 1838 duo games and remained unbeaten in 358 of them, which means that he has a win percentage of 19.47%. With 7314 frags under his belt, he has a K/D ratio of 4.94.

Finally, the YouTuber has engaged in 12921 squad games and secured 3079 Booyahs, which translates to a win ratio of 23.82%. He has notched up 50081 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 5.09.

BR Ranked

Ajjubhai has not played ranked games in the current season. (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has not played any ranked matches in the current season of the Battle Royale game mode.

Pahadi Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Pahadi Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 147098967, and his ID level is 77. Listed below are his statistics:

BR Career

Pahadi Gaming's BR Career stats. (Image via Garena)

Pahadi Gaming has featured in 1686 solo games and managed 277 first-place finishes, which converts to a win percentage of 16.42%. With 5880 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.17.

The player has appeared in 2053 duo games and bettered his foes in 231 of them, acquiring a win rate of 11.25%. He has killed 4486 enemies, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.46.

Coming to the squad mode, he has 6159 wins in 27425 matches, which makes his win rate 22.45%. He has 85461 kills, which translates to a K/D ratio of 4.02.

BR Ranked

Pahadi Gaming has also not played ranked games. (Image via Garena)

Similar to Ajjubhai, Pahadi Gaming has not played any ranked games in the current season of the game.

Comparison of Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs. Pahadi Gaming in Free Fire MAX

Ajjubhai Pahadi Gaming Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1053 1838 12921 1686 2053 27425 Wins 95 358 3079 277 231 6159 Win rate 9.02% 19.47% 23.82% 16.42% 11.25% 22.45% Kills 2699 7314 50081 5880 4486 85461 K/D ratio 2.82 4.94 5.09 4.17 2.46 4.02

Upon comparing their BR Career stats, it can be seen that Pahadi Gaming has the upper hand in the solo mode in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate, whereas Ajjubhai is superior when it comes to duo and squad matches.

Since Ajjubhai and Pahadi Gaming are yet to play in the recently commenced BR-Ranked Season 33, it won't be possible to compare their ranked stats.

Note: The stats of Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) and Pahadi Gaming were recorded when writing the article (April 16, 2023). The stats above will change as the two content creators continue to play more games in the battle royale title.

