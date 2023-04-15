Free Fire MAX BR Ranked Season 33 changes explained

Free Fire MAX’s BR Ranked Season 33 kicked off on April 14, 2023. With its release, players have begun their journey to get to the top of the rank ladder. Garena has also introduced a myriad of new changes to the battle royale mode to improve the overall gameplay experience. Players can hop into the BR-Ranked mode to experience all these changes themselves.

Free Fire MAX BR Ranked Season 33 will be accessible until July 1, 2023. During this time, players can gradually climb up the ranks to receive numerous rewards, including banners, avatars, permanent and temporary gun skins, emotes, vouchers, and more.

All major Free Fire MAX BR Ranked Season 33 changes

The changes incorporated in the new Free Fire MAX BR Ranked Season 33 are listed below:

Kalahari map

Players can download the Kalahari map from the Download Center (Image via Garena)

The Kalahari map is finally back in Free Fire MAX's ranked map pool. Players can now enjoy it alongside Bermuda and NeXTerra while queuing up for the ranked mode in the battle royale title.

However, before players can experience the desert landscape of the Kalahari map, they will have to download it (via the Download Center). The map’s download size is 85.56 MB.

Removal of Airstrikes and Supply Runs

Airstrikes and Supply Runs made the battle royale mode substantially more complicated. Garena has now taken steps to simplify the mode.

Airstrikes and Supply Runs will no longer be accessible starting from Free Fire MAX BR Ranked Season 33, leaving players with a simpler objective.

Updates to in-game missions

The mission durations have been reduced (Image via Garena)

Free Fire MAX BR Ranked Season 33 features a shorter duration of in-game missions. The exact details of the missions are outlined below:

Eliminate 25 players in 450 seconds

Eliminate 40 players in 600 seconds

Eliminate 15 players within 30 meters in 460 seconds

Spend 2000 coins at vending machines in 210 seconds

Spend 5000 coins at vending machines

Spend 10000 coins at vending machines in 700 seconds

Removed mission – Eliminate 15 players in 400 seconds

Weapon Adjustments

AC80 has received a nerf (Image via Garena)

Several firearms' attributes have been adjusted to ensure a fairer experience. The gun balances in BR Ranked Season 33 are as follows:

AC80 – Bullet damage of one bullet is reduced to 50

Bullet damage of one bullet is reduced to 50 Bat – Bat no longer has a 5% movement speed buff

Bat no longer has a 5% movement speed buff Machete – The damage buff introduced in the OB39 update has been removed

The damage buff introduced in the OB39 update has been removed Ice Gun – Players can no longer receive Ice Gun from the map and airdrops. Instead, they will receive 3 Gloo Walls

Character Buff

Xayne has received a slight buff (Image via Garena)

Xayne's temporary HP has been raised to 60 HP, and the skill's duration has also been increased to 12 seconds. This makes the Xtreme Encounter an even more potent and viable option for players.

