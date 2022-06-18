Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Skylord: Which Free Fire player has better stats and K/D ratio in June 2022?

Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) and Skylord are two well-known names in the Free Fire community. Both content creators have managed to build up a sizeable audience on YouTube.

Total Gaming has 32.8 million subscribers on his channel with more than 5.830 billion views. Skylord has 1.47 million subscribers and over 151.056 million views.

This article compares the stats of both Free Fire content creators.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian gamers should avoid playing Free Fire. They may continue to play the MAX version, which was not on the list of banned apps.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596. His stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has competed in 1033 solo matches and has been victorious on 93 occasions, converting to a win rate of 9.00%. He has secured 2616 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Total Gaming has featured in 1838 games in the duo mode and has 358 Booyahs, resulting in a win rate of 19.47%. He has 7314 frags with a K/D ratio of 4.94.

The YouTuber has also played precisely 12900 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 3071 games, retaining a win rate of 23.80%. He has notched 49975 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.08.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai is yet to play any matches in the newly commenced ranked season of the Battle Royale mode.

Skylord’s Free Fire ID and stats

Skylord’s Free Fire ID is 77985476. His stats in the game are listed below:

Lifetime stats

Skylord's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Skylord has played 764 solo games and has 129 first-place finishes, converting to a win rate of 16.88%. He has 2486 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.91.

The content creator has 181 wins out of 763 games in the duo mode, resulting in a win rate of 23.72%. He has 2272 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.90.

Finally, the player has engaged in 15641 squad games and has been victorious on 7762 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 49.62%. With 53441 kills, he maintains a K/D ratio of 6.78.

Ranked stats

Skylord's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing ranked season, Skylord has played 13 squad matches and has five victories, translating to a win rate of 38.46%. He has accumulated 44 kills with a K/D ratio of around 5.50.

He is yet to play any solo or duo ranked games.

Comparison: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Skylord

Ajjubhai Skylord Type of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1033 1838 12900 764 763 15641 Wins 93 358 3071 129 181 7762 Win rate 9.00% 19.47% 23.80% 16.88% 23.72% 49.62% Kills 2616 7314 49975 2486 2272 53441 K/D ratio 2.78 4.94 5.08 3.91 3.90 6.78

When comparing the two YouTubers, we must take their K/D ratio and win rate into consideration. In lifetime stats, Skylord takes the lead in the solo and squad modes. Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio in lifetime duo matches, but Skylord has a superior win rate.

It is not possible to compare Ajjubhai and Skylord in terms of their ranked stats because Ajjubhai has not played any ranked games.

Note: The stats mentioned above are subject to change as Skylord and Total Gaming play more matches.

