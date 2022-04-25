Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Tonde Gamer: Which Free Fire player has better stats?

Free Fire has positioned itself as one of the most played games in the Indian subcontinent. Its overall growth has enabled many users to pursue content creation and streaming as a career.

Ajjubhai and Tonde Gamer (from India and Nepal, respectively) are two of the most notable names that have emerged from the community. The former currently has 32.1 million subscribers and 5.69 billion views on his channel Total Gaming, while Tonde Gamer has 5.65 million subscribers and over 1.012 billion views.

Disclaimer: As Free Fire is banned in India, users from the country are recommended to avoid the game.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596, and here are his in-game stats:

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has participated in 12891 squad games and has 3067 victories, leading to a win rate of 23.79%. He has 49912 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.08.

Meanwhile, he has also bettered his foes in 358 out of 1837 duo matches, which comes down to a win rate of 19.48%. With 7313 frags, the player has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.94.

Total Gaming has featured in 1033 solo games and has outclassed his opponents in 93 matches, resulting in a win rate of 9.00%. In the process, he has secured 2616 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has not appeared in any ranked games in the ongoing season.

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 282951914, and his stats are:

Lifetime stats

Tonde Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Tonde Gamer has competed in 18195 squad matches and has 7912 victories, resulting in a win rate of 43.48%. He has precisely 76400 kills for a K/D ratio of 7.43.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 7094 games and has 1485 wins to his name, equating to a win rate of 20.93%. With a K/D ratio of 4.92, he has 27576 kills.

Apart from this, he has engaged in 4713 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 399 games, translating to a win ratio of 8.46%. He has 8744 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.03.

Ranked stats

Tonde Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Tonde Gamer has played 756 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has 497 victories, converting to a win rate of 65.74%. He has bagged 5376 kills with a K/D ratio of 20.76.

Additionally, he has played a single duo match and secured a win with six kills.

Comparison

Ajjubhai Tonde Gamer Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1033 1837 12891 4713 7094 18195 Wins 93 358 3067 399 1485 7912 Win rate 9.00% 19.48% 23.79% 8.46% 20.93% 43.48% Kills 2616 7313 49912 8744 27576 76400 K/D ratio 2.78 4.94 5.08 2.03 4.92 7.43

When looking at lifetime stats, Tonde Gamer has the edge in the squad mode, whereas Ajjubhai has performed better in solo matches.

Tonde Gamer has a superior win rate in the duo mode, and Total Gaming has maintained a better K/D ratio.

We cannot compare their ranked stats in the ongoing season as Ajjubhai is yet to play a match.

Note: The stats mentioned above are subject to change as Ajjubhai and Tonde Gamer play more matches in the game.

Edited by Siddharth Satish