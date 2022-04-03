Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, earnings, Discord, and headshot percentage (April 2022)

Free Fire has had remarkable growth in the Indian subcontinent, which has helped the general rise of content creation and streaming on the internet. Several individuals have made a name for themselves on platforms like YouTube, with Sarju Giri, aka Tonde Gamer, emerging as one of the most well-known.

He has been running his channel for the past few years and has accumulated outstanding numbers, with the subscriber count currently standing at over 5.42 million. Here’s a look at his in-game ID and other details like earnings.

Note: Players from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game.

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats with headshot percentage

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 282951914, and listed below are his in-game stats.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Tonde Gamer has featured in 17387 squad games and has outclassed his enemies in 7402, which converts to a win percentage of 42.57%. He has 70770 kills and 20228 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 7.09 and a headshot rate of 28.58%.

In the duo matches, he has 7065 appearances and has 1472 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win rate of 20.83%. With 27528 frags and 8140 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 4.92 and a headshot percentage of 29.57%.

Sarju Giri has also played 4695 solo matches and has 395 victories, possessing a win ratio of 8.41%. At a K/D ratio and a headshot rate of 31.13%, he has 8685 kills and 2704 headshots.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Tonde Gamer has participated in 227 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has secured 93 victories, leading to a win rate of 40.96%. He has accumulated 1261 frags, in which there are 491 headshots, ensuring a K/D ratio and a headshot percentage of 9.41 and 38.94%, respectively.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has remained unbeaten in four of the 25 duo games, corresponding to a win ratio of 16.00%. There are 130 kills and 70 headshots for a K/D ratio of 6.19 and a headshot rate of 53.85%.

Finally, the content creator has played 19 ranked solo matches and has come out on top on five occasions, maintaining a win percentage of 26.31%. He has 75 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.36, and in that, he has 36 headshots at a rate of 48.00%.

Note: Tonde Gamer's stats in Free Fire are subject to change as he plays more matches.

Earnings and Discord

Tonde Gamer's monthly earnings and other details (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Tonde Gamer’s monthly earnings through his channel lie between $13.9K and $222.9K.

This link can be used to join his Discord server.

YouTube channel

Tonde Gamer is a Nepali YouTuber, and he posts Free Fire-related content on his channel in Hindi. He has consistently posted videos and has garnered a significant following. As of this writing, there are over 1270 uploads on his channel, the oldest of which dates back to February 2019.

Over the last 30 days, he has gained 290 thousand subscribers, alongside a total of 55.714 million views.

