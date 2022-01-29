Ajjubhai vs AS Gaming in 2022: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

Among the most prominent Free Fire YouTubers are Ajjubhai and AS Gaming, both of which have witnessed significant growth in the last few years. As a result of their great content, they have amassed a large following around the globe.

The former runs the YouTube channel–Total Gaming, with over 30.9 million subscribers and 5.44 billion views. Meanwhile, the channel of AS Gaming possesses over 15.7 million subscribers, alongside 2.11 billion views.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has competed in 12832 squad games and has 3058 victories, having a win percentage of 23.83%. He has 49780 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.09.

The popular YouTuber has played 1828 duo matches and has 357 Booyahs, corresponding to a win ratio of 19.52%. He has 7289 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.96.

Meanwhile, he has made 1027 appearances in solo matches and has come out on top on 93 occasions, corresponding to a win rate of 9.05%. With 2605 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.79.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Total Gaming has featured in 24 squad matches in the ongoing season, winning one of them, resulting in a win ratio of 4.16%. He has accumulated 79 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 3.43.

Apart from this, Ajjubhai has played two duo matches, securing a single win at a win percentage of 50.00%. At a kill-to-death ratio of 9.00, he has nine frags.

The content creator has played two solo games as well, eliminating a total of three enemies with a K/D ratio of 1.50.

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 169525329.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

AS Gaming has played 8008 squad games in Free Fire and has 1263 wins, equating to a win rate of 15.77%. He has racked up 21144 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.13.

Coming to the duo mode, he has bettered his foes in 323 of the 2296 matches for a win ratio of 14.06%. The player has 6382 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.23.

Lastly, he has also played 2748 solo games and has 357 victories, translating to a win percentage of 12.99%. In the process, he has 10253 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.29.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

AS Gaming has played a single match in both solo and duo modes in the current season, killing one enemy in each.

Comparison

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai AS Gaming Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1027 1828 12832 2748 2296 8008 Wins 933 357 3058 357 323 1263 Win rate 9.05% 19.52% 23.83% 12.99% 14.06% 15.77% Kills 2605 7289 49780 10253 6382 21144 K/D ratio 4.29 3.23 3.13 2.79 4.96 5.09

In terms of K/D ratio and win rate, Total Gaming has the edge in the duo and squad mode, whereas AS Gaming has the upper hand in the solo mode.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai AS Gaming Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 2 2 24 1 1 0 Wins 0 1 1 0 0 0 Win rate 0 50.00% 4.16% 0 0 0 Kills 3 9 79 1 1 0 K/D ratio 1.50 9.00 3.43 1.00 1.00 0

The ranked stats of the two content creators cannot be compared as AS Gaming has only played a few matches.

Note: Ajjubhai's and AS Gaming's stats will change as they feature more matches.

