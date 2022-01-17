Ajjubhai vs B2K: Comparing the stats of the two in Free Fire

Content creation centred around Free Fire has proliferated in recent years, with many creators experiencing a meteoric rise. Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and B2K, aka Born2Kill, are two of the most well-known figures. Most players are familiar with the pair.

Both YouTubers have enormous numbers to their names, and as of this writing, Ajjubhai has over 30.7 million subscribers and 5.38 billion views. In comparison, B2K possesses 8.59 million subscribers, alongside 559.60 million views.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and more details

The Free Fire ID number of Ajjubhai is 451012596. These are his stats as of today:

1) Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has competed in 12828 squad games and has secured 3058 wins, having a win rate of 23.83%. With 49768 kills, the player has maintained an incredible kill-to-death ratio of 5.09.

The YouTuber has also participated in 1828 duo games. He has bettered his foes in 357, leading to a win ratio of 19.52%. In the process, he has notched up 7289 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.96.

Meanwhile, Total Gaming has 1027 appearances in solo matches and 93 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win percentage of 9.02%. He has bagged in this mode 2605 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.79.

2) Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the BR-Ranked Season 25, Ajjubhai has played 20 squad games and has a single victory, equating to a win ratio of 5.00%. He has 67 kills to his name with a K/D ratio of 3.53.

Apart from this, he has played two duo matches and has triumphed on one occasion, translating to a win percentage of 50.00%. At a 9.00-K/D ratio, he has nine kills.

Ajjubhai has also played two solo games and has three frags for a K/D ratio of 1.50.

B2K’s Free Fire ID and more details

The Free Fire ID number of B2K is 320653047. Listed below are the stats of the content creator as of today:

1) Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

B2K has featured in 9336 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 1669, upholding a win percentage of 17.87%. With a K/D ratio of 7.08, he has 54317 frags.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 3137 matches and has 510 Booyahs, corresponding to a win rate of 16.25%. The content creator has 14815 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.64.

Finally, Born2Kill has outclassed his enemies in 173 of the 1410 solo games, converting to a win ratio of 12.26%. He has 4650 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.76.

2) Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

B2K has played three squad games in the current season of Free Fire and has notched up seven frags at a K/D ratio of 2.33.

He hasn’t played matches in any other modes.

Ajjubhai vs B2K: Stats comparison

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai B2K Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1027 1828 12828 1410 3137 9336 Wins 93 357 3058 173 510 1669 Win rate 9.02% 19.52% 23.83% 12.26% 16.25% 17.87% Kills 2605 7289 49768 4650 14815 54317 K/D ratio 2.79 4.96 5.09 3.76 5.64 7.08

Ajjubhai has a higher win rate in duo and squad modes, while B2K has a superior K/D ratio. Coming to solo games, Born2Kill is relatively better in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai B2K Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 2 2 20 0 0 3 Wins 0 1 1 0 0 0 Win rate 0 50.00% 5.00% 0 0 0 Kills 3 9 67 0 0 7 K/D ratio 1.50 9.00 3.53 0 0 2.33

The ranked stats cannot be compared as Born2Kill has only appeared in three squad games. Moreover, he hasn’t played any matches in duo or solo modes.

Note: Free Fire stats of Ajjubhai and B2K are subject to change as they play more matches.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar