Ajjubhai vs B2K: Who has better Free Fire stats in 2023?

Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) and B2K (Born2Kill) are two of the most popular content creators in the Free Fire community. Ajjubhai is known for his engaging and entertaining content related to the game, while B2K is recognized primarily for his exceptional skills and gameplay that he frequently showcases on YouTube.

Currently, Ajjubhai has a massive subscriber count of 34.5 million and over 5.34 billion views, while B2K has 9.08 million subscribers and over 612 million views on his primary channel.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the country should avoid playing the game. The stats and images below were taken from the MAX version, as it wasn’t on the list of prohibited apps.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596. His IGN in the game is ajjubhai94, and his stats are as follows:

BR Career

Ajjubhai's BR Career stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has registered 95 wins in 1051 solo games, maintaining a win rate of 9.03%. With 2690 kills, he holds a K/D ratio of 2.81.

Total Gaming has competed in 1838 duo matches as well and has remained unbeaten in 358 games, converting to a win rate of 19.47%. He has accumulated 7314 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.94.

Finally, the player has made 12920 appearances in the squad mode and has garnered 3078 victories, leading to a win rate of 23.82%. He has killed 50056 enemies at a K/D ratio of 5.09.

BR Ranked

Ajjubhai's BR Ranked stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has featured in one squad game in the ongoing ranked season. Unfortunately, he has no wins or kills.

B2K’s Free Fire ID and stats

B2K’s Free Fire ID is 320653047. His IGN within the battle royale title is SoloV4 Demon, and he maintains the following stats:

BR Career

B2K's BR Career stats in the game (Image via Garena)

B2K has competed in 1410 solo games and has 173 first-place finishes, retaining a win rate of 12.26%. He has 4650 eliminations to his name for a K/D ratio of 3.76.

The content creator has also played 3146 duo matches, winning 513 for a win rate of 16.30%. He has 14875 frags at a K/D ratio of 5.65.

Born2Kill has 9623 participations and 1760 victories in the squad mode, resulting in a win rate of 18.28%. He has 56247 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 7.15.

BR Ranked

B2K's BR Ranked stats in the game (Image via Garena)

B2K has not played any ranked matches in the current ranked season of Free Fire.

Ajjubhai vs B2K: Comparison of their stats in the game

Ajjubhai B2K Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1051 1838 12920 1410 3146 9623 Wins 95 358 3078 173 513 1760 Win rate 9.03% 19.47% 23.82% 12.26% 16.30% 18.28% Kills 2690 7314 50056 4650 14875 56247 K/D ratio 2.81 4.94 5.09 3.76 5.65 7.15

After analyzing the career stats of Ajjubhai and B2K in BR mode, it's apparent that B2K has an advantage in solo mode. However, when it comes to duo and squad modes, Ajjubhai has a higher win rate, while B2K has a superior K/D ratio.

It's not feasible to compare the ranked stats of the two YouTubers since Ajjubhai has only played one squad game, and B2K hasn't made any appearances.

Note: Free Fire stats of Ajjubhai and B2K were recorded when writing the article. Their stats will change as they continue to play more matches in the battle royale title.

