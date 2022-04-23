Ajjubhai vs B2K: Who has better in-game stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai (aka Total Gaming) and B2K (aka Born2Kill) are two well-known names in the Free Fire community. The content creators are from India and Tunisia, respectively and have built large followings as a direct result of the interesting videos they post on their channels.

Presently, Total Gaming has 32.1 million subscribers and his view count stands at approximately 5.69 billion. In contrast, B2K has 8.76 million subscribers on his primary YouTube channel and 575.94 million views.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the country are recommended to avoid the game.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596, and here are his in-game stats:

Lifetime stats

Total Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has played 12891 squad games and has 3067 first-place finishes to his name, resulting in a win rate of 23.79%. In the process, he has notched 49912 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.08.

Meanwhile, he has also featured in 1835 duo matches, winning 358 of them for a win rate of 19.50%. With a K/D ratio of 4.95, he has 7311 frags.

The YouTuber has made 1033 appearances in the solo mode as well, and has remained unbeaten in 93 games, possessing a win rate of 9.00%. He has accumulated 2616 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Total Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Total Gaming hasn’t played ranked games in the current season of the Battle Royale mode.

B2K’s Free Fire ID and stats

B2K’s Free Fire ID is 320653047, and his stats are listed below:

Lifetime stats

Born2Kill's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

B2K has competed in 9424 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 1696 games, equating to a win rate of 17.99%. He has bagged 54804 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 7.09.

The player has participated in 3139 games in the duo mode and has 510 victories, translating to a win rate of 16.24%. With a K/D ratio of 5.64, he has 14815 kills.

Apart from this, Born2Kill has played 1410 solo matches and has 173 wins, which comes down to a win rate of 12.26%. He has 4650 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.76.

Ranked stats

Born2Kill's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

B2K hasn’t played any ranked games in the ongoing season.

Comparison

Ajjubhai B2K Type of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1033 1835 12891 1410 3139 9424 Wins 93 358 3067 173 510 1696 Win rate 9.00% 19.50% 23.79% 12.26% 16.24% 17.99% Kills 2616 7311 49912 4650 14815 54804 K/D ratio 2.78 4.95 5.08 3.76 5.64 7.09

When looking at lifetime stats, B2K has the edge over Ajjubhai in the solo mode. Meanwhile, in duo and squad games, Ajjubhai has maintained a better win rate, whereas the former has a better K/D ratio.

We cannot compare the ranked stats in the current season as both the YouTubers haven’t played any games.

Note: The stats mentioned above are subject to change as Ajjubhai and B2K play more matches in the game.

Edited by Siddharth Satish