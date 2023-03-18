Ajjubhai vs FF Antaryami: Who has better Free Fire MAX stats in 2023?

Ajay (Ajjubhai) and Sandeep Panwar (FF Antaryami) are two popular gaming content creators from India who post Free Fire content. Their content is entertaining to watch, and they have a large following on YouTube.

As per the current numbers, Ajjubhai’s Total Gaming channel has 34.6 million subscribers with more than 5.37 billion views. Meanwhile, FF Antaryami boasts a subscriber count of over 4.26 million and has 676 million views.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID is 451012596.

BR Career

Ajjubhai's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has played 1053 solo games and has 95 wins, retaining a win rate of 9.02%. He has 2699 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.82.

He has 358 victories in 1838 matches, leading to a win rate of 19.47%. He has 7314 kills and a K/D ratio of 4.94.

Total Gaming has played 12921 squad games, winning 3079 matches for a win rate of 23.82%. He has secured 50081 kills and a K/D ratio of 5.09.

BR Ranked

Ajjubhai's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In BR-Ranked Season 32 of Free Fire MAX, Ajjubhai played two solo games and hasn't secured a win yet. With nine kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.50.

He has competed in two squad games and has one win, maintaining a win rate of 50.00% in the mode. He has killed 25 enemies at a K/D ratio of 25.00.

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire MAX ID is 297537840.

BR Career

FF Antaryami's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

FF Antaryami has participated in 4421 solo matches and has registered 330 first-place finishes, resulting in a win rate of 7.46%. He has killed 10095 enemies for a K/D ratio of 2.47.

The content creator has also played 7328 duo games and has 541 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 7.38%. He has notched 22525 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.32.

Sandeep Panwar has played 13403 games in the squad mode and has 2632 victories, converting to a win rate of 19.63%. He has 40382 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.75.

BR Ranked

FF Antaryami's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

FF Antaryami has played 118 solo games in Free Fire MAX’s current season and has seven victories, with a win rate of 5.93%. With a K/D ratio of 3.61, he has 401 kills.

The YouTuber has appeared in 65 duo matches as well and has two wins, giving way to a win rate of 3.07%. He has 166 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.63.

FF Antaryami has played 222 squad games and has secured 26 wins, translating to a win rate of 11.71%. He has killed 1075 enemies for a K/D ratio of 5.48.

Ajjubhai vs FF Antaryami: Comparing the stats of the two YouTubers

Ajjubhai FF Antaryami Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1053 1838 12921 4421 7328 13403 Wins 95 358 3079 330 541 2632 Win rate 9.02% 19.47% 23.82% 7.46% 7.38% 19.63% Kills 2699 7314 50081 10095 22525 40382 K/D ratio 2.82 4.94 5.09 2.47 3.32 3.75

After analyzing the Battle Royale Career stats, it's evident that Ajjubhai has a superior K/D ratio and win rate in all three modes (solo, duo, and squad)

Since Ajjubhai has only played a few ranked games, it isn't possible to compare the ranked stats of the content creators for this season.

Note: Ajjubhai's and FF Antaryami’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing. The numbers seen above are expected to change as both content creators play more matches.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes