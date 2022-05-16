Ajjubhai vs Helping Gamer: Who has better in-game stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai and Helping Gamer are two of the many Free Fire YouTubers from India who have gained insane popularity on YouTube. As a direct result of the captivating videos, their content is viewed by millions of users, and they have cultivated a sizeable following on the Google-owned platform.

At the moment, Ajjubhai’s Total Gaming channel has over 32.3 million subscribers and 5.75 billion views. Meanwhile, Helping Gamer has more than 7.84 million subscribers and 565.31 million views.

Disclaimer: Since the game is banned in India, users from the country are recommended to avoid the game.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596, and here are his stats within the battle royale title:

Lifetime stats

He has almost 50k squad kills (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has competed in 1033 solo games and has 93 first-place finishes, translating to a win rate of 9.00%. With 2616 frags, he has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of around 2.78.

The player has featured in 1837 duo matches and has outclassed his enemies in 385, retaining a win percentage of 19.48%. There are 7313 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 4.94.

Total Gaming has played 12899 squad matches and has 3070 victories, equating to a win ratio of 23.80%. He has 49972 eliminations, maintaining a K/D ratio of 5.08.

Ranked stats

He has no ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing season, Ajjubhai hasn’t played ranked games.

Helping Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Helping Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 517121909, and these are his in-game statistics:

Lifetime stats

He has 16.5k lifetime squad kills (Image via Garena)

Helping Gamer has engaged in 2865 solo games, winning 174 for a win percentage of 6.07%. He has 4968 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.85.

He has made 2910 duo appearances for 188 wins, corresponding to a win rate of 6.46%. The content creator has 5552 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.04.

The YouTuber has featured in 7188 squad games and has bettered his foes in 1165, converting to a win ratio of 16.20%. He has notched 16532 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 2.74.

Ranked stats

He has mostly played ranked squad games (Image via Garena)

The streamer has played three duo matches in the current season, killing four enemies at a K/D ratio of 1.33.

The popular personality has participated in 37 squad games and has three wins for a win rate of 8.10%. At a K/D ratio of 4.91, he has 167 frags.

Comparison

Ajjubhai Helping Gamer Type of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1033 1837 12899 2865 2910 7188 Wins 93 385 3070 174 188 1165 Win rate 9.00% 19.48% 23.80% 6.07% 6.46% 16.20% Kills 2616 7313 49972 4968 5552 16532 K/D ratio 2.78 4.94 5.08 1.85 2.04 2.74

Stats are generally compared based on the K/D ratio and win rate. When looking at the lifetime numbers, Ajjubhai takes the edge in all the three modes — solo, duo, and squad in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

We cannot compare their ranked stats as Total Gaming hasn’t played any ranked matches.

Note: The stats are subject to change as Ajjubhai and Helping Gamer may play more matches in the game.

