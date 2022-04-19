Ajjubhai vs Lokesh Gamer: Who has better in-game stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire has quite a massive following in India, and it is one of the leading reasons for the growth of avenues like content creation and streaming. Ajjubhai and Lokesh Gamer are two of the most well-known individuals to emerge from the game’s community, and both of them possess enormous numbers on platforms like YouTube and more.

The former currently has 32 million subscribers and 5.68 billion views on his channel, Total Gaming. Lokesh Gamer, on the other hand, has 14.6 million subscribers and 1.45 billion views.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, so users from the nation must not play the game on their devices. They can opt for the game's MAX variant instead.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596, and his IGN is ajjubhai94.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has featured in 12,888 squad matches and has 3067 wins, having a win rate of 23.79%. He has 49,907 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 5.08.

Looking at duo matches, the content creator has made 1,835 appearances and has 358 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win percentage of 19.50%. In the process, there have been an accumulation of 7,311 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.95.

Total Gaming has also played 1033 solo games and has outclassed his opponents in 93, leading to a win ratio of 9.00%. He has secured 2,616 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai is yet to play a ranked match in the recently commenced battle royale season.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 220528068, and his IGN is LOKESHGAMER7.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Lokesh Gamer has participated in 3,463 squad games in Free Fire and has 737 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win percentage of 21.28%. He has 6533 kills in the mode for a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Meanwhile, the YouTuber has played 1,540 duo matches. In that mode, he has come out on top on 154 occasions, converting to a win ratio of 10.00%. With 2,639 frags, he has a kill-to-death ratio of 1.90.

The famous personality has additionally competed in 1,354 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 135, resulting in a win rate of 9.97%. He has accumulated 2,762 kills at a K/D ratio of around 2.27.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Lokesh Gamer hasn’t played any ranked games in the ongoing season.

Comparison

Lifetime

Ajjubhai Lokesh Gamer Type of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1,033 1,835 12,888 1,354 1,540 3,463 Wins 93 358 3,067 135 154 737 Win rate 9.00% 19.50% 23.79% 9.97% 10.00% 21.28% Kills 2,616 7,311 49,907 2,762 2,639 6,533 K/D ratio 2.78 4.95 5.08 2.27 1.90 2.40

Ajjubhai is relatively better in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate in duo and squad modes. Coming to solo matches, Lokesh Gamer has a superior win percentage, while the former has a better K/D ratio.

Ranked

As both the YouTubers haven’t played ranked games in the current season, their stats cannot be compared.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing, and they are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games.

