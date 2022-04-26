Ajjubhai vs Raistar: Which Free Fire player has better stats and more kills?

Free Fire’s meteoric rise has led to an upsurge in content creation, which has benefited a broad spectrum of individuals in garnering immense numbers on platforms like YouTube. From the Indian community, Ajjubhai and Raistar are two of the most well-known names.

The former operates the Total Gaming channel and has 32.1 million subscribers, alongside over 5.7 billion views. Raistar possesses 6.74 million subscribers and 156.21 million views, despite just posting 35 videos.

Disclaimer: As Free Fire is banned in India, users from the country are recommended to avoid the game.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596, and these are his stats:

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has incredible stats in the battle royale mode (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has played 1033 solo matches and has 93 victories, leading to a win rate of 9.00%. He has 2616 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.78.

The streamer has featured in 1837 duo games and has remained unbeaten in 358, which comes down to a win percentage of 19.48%. With a K/D ratio of 4.94, there are 7313 frags to his name.

He has also participated in 12891 squad matches and bettered his foes in 3067, retaining a win ratio of 23.79%. The YouTuber has bagged 49912 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 5.08.

Ranked stats

He is yet to a play any ranked match (Image via Garena)

Total Gaming hasn’t played ranked games in the ongoing season.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250, and detailed below are his statistics:

Lifetime stats

Raistar has 54k+ squad kills (Image via Garena)

Raistar has engaged in 3548 solo games and has 401 first-place finishes, maintaining a win ratio of 11.30%. He has notched 10776 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.42.

The content creator has made 4497 appearances in duo matches and has 706 Booyahs, corresponding to a win rate of 15.69%. With 14379 frags, the player has a kill-to-death ratio of 3.79.

The internet star has played 16528 squad matches and has 2760 victories, translating to a win percentage of 16.69%. He has accumulated 54382 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 3.95.

Ranked stats

The player hasn’t played ranked games in the current season (Image via Garena)

Raistar is yet to play ranked matches in the current season of the battle royale title.

Comparison

Ajjubhai Raistar Type of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1033 1837 12891 3548 4497 16528 Wins 93 358 3067 401 706 2760 Win rate 9.00% 19.48% 23.79% 11.30% 15.69% 16.69% Kills 2616 7313 49912 10776 14379 54382 K/D ratio 2.78 4.94 5.08 3.42 3.79 3.42

When looking at lifetime stats, Raistar has a better K/D ratio and win rate in solo matches, whereas Ajjubhai is relatively better in the other modes, i.e., duo and squad.

Their ranked stats in the current season cannot be compared as both the YouTubers haven’t appeared in any matches.

Note: The stats mentioned above are subject to change as Ajjubhai and Raistar play more matches in the game.

