Ajjubhai vs Sooneeta: Who has better in-game stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and Sooneeta are two eminent personalities within the Free Fire community. The content creators are from India and Nepal, respectively, and are well-known for the excellent content they have been providing related to the game for the past few years.

The former currently possesses 32.3 million subscribers and over 5.744 billion views on his channel. Sooneeta, on the other hand, has over 5.31 million subscribers and 484.806 million views to her name.

Here’s a stat comparison of Ajjubhai vs Sooneeta in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: Since the game is banned in India, users from the country are recommended to avoid the game.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596. His stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has competed in 1033 solo games, winning 93 for a win rate of 9.00%. He has garnered 2616 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Meanwhile, in the duo mode, he has 358 wins in 1837 matches, having a win ratio of 19.48%. He has bagged 7313 frags in the process, upholding a kill-to-death ratio of 4.94.

Total Gaming has additionally made 12899 appearances in the squad mode and has remained unbeaten in 3070, retaining a win percentage of 23.80%. With 49972 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 5.08.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai hasn’t played ranked games when looking at the ongoing season.

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID is 131311296, and these are her stats:

Lifetime stats

Sooneeta has featured in 968 solo matches in Free Fire and has 75 victories, translating to a win ratio of 7.74%. She has accumulated 1649 frags for a K/D ratio of around 1.85.

When looking at the duo mode, the content creator has played 1954 games and has come out on top on 309 occasions, having a win percentage of 15.81%. There are 3634 kills to her name at a K/D ratio of 2.21.

Apart from this, the player has engaged in 23855 squad matches and has 5608 Booyahs, equating to a win rate of 23.50%. She has 60214 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.30.

Ranked stats

In the game’s ongoing season, Sooneeta has played 11 duo matches and has four first-place finishes, converting to a win percentage of 36.36%. At a K/D ratio of 6.14, she has 43 kills.

Finally, the YouTuber has also played 131 squad games and has 62 victories, corresponding to a win rate of 47.32%. She has accumulated 677 frags for a kill-to-death ratio of 9.81.

Ajjubhai vs Sooneeta: Who has better stats?

Ajjubhai Sooneeta Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1033 1837 12899 968 1954 23855 Wins 93 358 3070 75 309 5608 Win rate 9.00% 19.48% 23.80% 7.74% 15.81% 23.50% Kills 2616 7313 49972 1649 3634 60214 K/D ratio 2.78 4.94 5.08 1.85 2.21 3.30

Player stats are generally compared using the K/D ratio and win rate. In terms of lifetime matches, Ajjubhai holds the edge over Sooneeta in all three modes – solo, duo, and squad.

Besides that, since Ajjubhai hasn’t played any matches, it’s impossible to compare their ranked stats.

Note: The stats are subject to change as Ajjubhai and Sooneeta play more matches in the game.

