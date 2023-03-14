Ajjubhai vs TSG Jash: Who has better Free Fire MAX stats in 2023?

Ajjubhai and TSG Jash are Indian content creators who have gained fame by posting videos related to Garena Free Fire on YouTube. The former manages the "Total Gaming" channel, while the latter runs the "TWO SIDE GAMERS" channel alongside TSG Ritik.

Total Gaming currently has a subscriber count of 34.5 million and 5.36 billion combined views. Meanwhile, TWO SIDE GAMERS has 11.8 million subscribers and a total view count of over 2.10 billion.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID is 451012596. His in-game stats are as follows:

BR Career

Ajjubhai's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has played 1053 solo matches, bagging 95 victories for a win rate of 9.02%. He has secured 2699 kills and a K/D ratio of 2.82.

The YouTuber has also participated in 1838 duo matches, recording 358 Booyahs and a win rate of 19.47%. He has notched up 7314 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.94.

Ajjubhai has featured in 12921 squad matches and has won on 3079 occasions, translating to a win rate of 23.82%. With 50081 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 5.09.

BR Ranked

Ajjubhai's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has played two solo matches in Free Fire MAX’s ongoing ranked season but has no wins. He has registered nine kills for a K/D ratio of 4.50.

The content creator has also engaged in two ranked squad matches and has one Booyah, boasting a win rate of 50.00%. He has killed 25 enemies for a K/D ratio of 25.00.

TSG Jash’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

TSG Jash’s Free Fire MAX ID is 123643969. Listed below are his stats in the game:

BR Career

TSG Jash's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

TSG Jash has competed in 1390 solo matches and has 115 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 8.27%. With a K/D ratio of 2.50, he has 3183 frags.

The YouTuber has also played 2538 duo matches and has won 258 times for a win rate of 10.16%. He has racked up 5023 kills, making his K/D ratio 2.20.

TSG Jash has featured in 7160 squad matches and has 1692 wins under his belt, resulting in a win rate of 23.63%. He has bagged 17082 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.12.

BR Ranked

TSG Jash's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

TSG Jash has played one squad match in the ongoing ranked season but has not secured a win. He has registered one kill for a K/D ratio of 1.00.

Ajjubhai vs TSG Jash: Comparing the stats of the two YouTubers

Ajjubhai TSG Jash Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1053 1838 12921 1390 2538 7160 Wins 95 358 3079 115 258 1692 Win rate 9.02% 19.47% 23.82% 8.27% 10.16% 23.63% Kills 2699 7314 50081 3183 5023 17082 K/D ratio 2.82 4.94 5.09 2.50 2.20 3.12

In BR Career, Ajjubhai has better stats than TSG Jash in all three modes – solo, duo, and squad – in terms of K/D ratio and win rate.

It is not possible to compare the ranked stats of the two YouTubers since they have not played enough matches.

Note: The Free Fire MAX stats of Ajjubhai and TSG Jash were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators appear in more matches.

