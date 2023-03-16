Ajjubhai vs TSG Ritik: Who has better Free Fire MAX stats in 2023?

Ajjubhai and TSG Ritik are well-known YouTubers in the Indian Free Fire community. The former operates the “Total Gaming” channel, while the latter co-runs the “TWO SIDE GAMERS” channel with TSG Jash.

Total Gaming currently has 34.6 million subscribers and over 5.36 billion views. Meanwhile, the TWO SIDE GAMERS channel of TSG Ritik has 11.8 million subscribers and more than 2.10 billion views.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID is 451012596. His in-game stats are as follows:

BR Career

Ajjubhai's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has featured in 1053 solo matches in Free Fire MAX, registering 95 victories and a win rate of 9.02%. With 2699 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.82.

The content creator has also played 1838 duo matches, emerging victorious in 358 for a win rate of 19.47%. He has 7314 frags and a K/D ratio of 4.94.

Ajjubhai has competed in 12921 squad matches and has won on 3079 occasions, translating to a win rate of 23.82%. He has 50081 kills, making his K/D ratio 5.09.

BR Ranked

Ajjubhai's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has participated in two solo matches in the current ranked season of Free Fire MAX but has no wins to his name. He did manage to bag nine kills for a K/D ratio of 4.50.

The YouTuber has also played two ranked squad matches, and his team secured one victory, making his win rate 50.00%. He has racked up 25 kills for a K/D ratio of 25.00.

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire MAX ID is 124975352. His in-game stats are as follows:

BR Career

TSG Ritik's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

TSG Ritik has played 945 solo matches and has secured 69 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 7.30%. He has notched up 2031 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.32.

The YouTuber has also won 260 of the 2378 duo matches he has participated in, maintaining a win rate of 10.93%. With 4544 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.15.

TSG Ritik has 2379 victories in 12886 matches, making his win rate 18.46%. He has 29114 frags an a K/D ratio of 2.77.

BR Ranked

TSG Ritik's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

TSG Ritik has played 20 squad matches in the ongoing Free Fire MAX ranked season and has one victory to his name, recording a win rate of 5.00%. He has killed 111 enemies for a K/D ratio of 5.84.

Apart from this, the internet star has not played any ranked solo or duo matches.

Ajjubhai vs TSG Ritik: Comparing the stats of the two YouTubers

Ajjubhai TSG Ritik Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1053 1838 12921 945 2378 12886 Wins 95 358 3079 69 260 2379 Win rate 9.02% 19.47% 23.82% 7.30% 10.93% 18.46% Kills 2699 7314 50081 2031 4544 29114 K/D ratio 2.82 4.94 5.09 2.32 2.15 2.77

Based on the BR Career stats, Ajjubhai is better than TSG Ritik in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in all three modes – solo, duo, and squad.

Ajjubhai has played only a few ranked matches in the current season. Since this is the case, comparing the two players' ranked stats wouldn’t make sense.

Note: The stats of Ajjubhai and TSG Ritik are expected to change as they continue to play more matches in the mobile game.

