Ajjubhai vs X-Mania: Who has better in-game stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai and X-Mania are two Indian YouTubers who have achieved success due to their content based on Garena Free Fire. They have amassed many followers over time, thanks to the consistently captivating videos that they publish on their channels.

At the moment, Ajjubhai’s Total Gaming channel has more than 5.75 billion views and 32.3 million subscribers. In comparison, X-Mania possesses 1.9 million subscribers and 142.44 million views.

A comparison of their statistics can be seen below.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India. Due to government-imposed restrictions, gamers should avoid playing the battle royale title. The images and stats used in the article are from the Free Fire MAX version.

What is Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID?

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596. The game has attained the following number in the battle royale title:

Lifetime stats

He has maintained excellent lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has stepped into 1033 solo games and clinched 93 games, acquiring a win percentage of 9%. He has accumulated 2616 kills, recording a kill-to-death ratio of 2.78.

The content creator has claimed 358 first places while playing 1837 duo matches up to this point, sustaining a win ratio of 19.48%. In terms of frags, he has racked up 7313, earning him a kill-to-death ratio of 4.94.

Total Gaming has obtained 3070 Booyahs from 12899 squad matches, taking home a 23.80% win rate. He has raked in 49972 eliminations, attributing to a K/D ratio of 5.08.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats of Ajjubhai (Image via Garena)

The most subscribed YouTuber has not featured in any ranked squad matches in the current season.

What is X-Mania’s Free Fire ID?

X-Mania’s ID is 97762833, and the player has maintained the following stats:

Lifetime stats

He has around 41.5k lifetime squad kills (Image via Garena)

X-Mania has been engaged in 3199 solo games and remained undefeated in 448 matches, translating to a win percentage of 14%. He has chalked up 9082 kills, corresponding to a win percentage of 3.30.

He has entered 3363 duo games, registering 552 victories and attaining a win rate of 16.41%. The content creator has achieved 9801 frags, equating to a kill-to-death ratio of 3.49.

The internet star has participated in 13760 squad matches and emerged victorious 3562 times, adding to a win ratio of 25.88%. He has a K/D ratio of 4.08 and has amassed 41567 eliminations.

Ranked stats

X-Mania's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The broadcaster has played one solo game but has not found a win or a kill.

Hemant has three solo duo games, acquiring nine kills, which converts to a K/D ratio of 3.

The Indian star has won 16 of the 58 ranked squad games, consolidating a win rate of 27.58%. With 192 eliminations, he holds a K/D ratio of 4.57.

Note: The players’ stats were recorded on 18 May and are subject to change.

Comparison

Ajjubhai X-Mania Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1033 1837 12899 3199 3363 13760 Wins 93 358 3070 448 552 3562 Win rate 9.00% 19.48% 23.80% 14.00% 16.41% 25.88% Kills 2616 7313 49972 9082 9801 41567 K/D ratio 2.78 4.94 5.08 3.30 3.49 4.08

Since Ajjubhai has not taken part in any ranked encounter, it is impossible to evaluate the content creators’ statistics across all of these games.

On the other hand, X-Mania has an advantage over his counterpart in lifetime solo games. However, Total Gaming has a superior K/D ratio and win rate in duo games.

Lastly, X-Mania has a higher victory ratio in the squad matches, whereas Ajjubhai has a better kill-to-death ratio.

