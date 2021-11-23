All Free Fire characters that have been released in 2021

Garena Free Fire released a lot of characters this year. Some have already become fan favorites, while others dominate every match in-game. With so many of them, it's hard to keep a record of when each character is released.

This article will provide a timeline for all characters that have been released this year, alongside their abilities and current price in-game.

List of all Free Fire characters released this year

1) Skyler (499 diamonds)

Skyler was introduced during the OB26 update. His 'Riptide Rhythm' ability is great for dealing with gloo walls. Upon activation, a sonic wave is released, which instantly destroys five gloo walls in its path. At the max level, it has a range of 100 meters and a cooldown time of 40 seconds.

2) Xayne (499 diamonds)

Xayne was introduced during the OB27 update. Her 'Xtreme Encounter' ability grants her 80 HP temporarily and increases damage to gloo walls and shields. At the max level, the damage is increased to 100%. The ability lasts for 10 seconds and has a cooldown time of 100 seconds.

3) D-bee (499 diamonds)

D-bee was added during the Free Fire OB28 update. His 'Bullet Beats' ability allows players to shoot with higher accuracy and move faster while shooting. At the max level, when firing while moving, movement speed is increased by 15% and accuracy by 35%.

4) Dimitri (599 diamonds)

Dimitri was added to Free Fire during the OB29 update. His 'Healing Heartbeat' ability is similar to DJ Alok's 'Drop the Beat.' At the max level, the ability creates a 3.5m radius healing zone in which teammates can self-revive and recover 3HP/second. It lasts for 10 seconds and has a cooldown time of 60 seconds.

5) Thiva (599 diamonds)

Thiva was also added to Free Fire during the OB29 update. His 'Vital Vibes' ability can help up fallen teammates faster. At the max level, help-up speed is increased by 20%. Upon successfully helping up a teammate, users recover 40 HP in five seconds.

6) Leon (499 diamonds)

Leon is the newest kid on the block in Free Fire. Added in during the OB30 update, his 'Buzzer Beater' ability is simple yet reliable. At the max level, players will recover 30HP after surviving an encounter.

7) Otho (499 diamonds)

Otho was also added during the OB30 update. After eliminating an enemy, his 'Memory Mist' ability allows players to find the remaining members of the enemy team. At the max level, the range of the ability will increase to 50 meters.

Note: The cost of each character mentioned in the article is subject to change depending on in-game offers.

Edited by Shaheen Banu