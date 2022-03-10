Alok vs A124 vs K: Which Free Fire MAX character is better for Clash Squad mode in March 2022?

When it comes to fast-paced gaming in Free Fire MAX, the Clash Squad mode is the best there is. Teams face off against each other in explosive rounds, which barely last a minute.

However, to survive and improve the odds of winning, good characters such as Alok, A124, and K should be used. Although they are good given their utility and function, who among them is the best? Read on to find out.

Breaking down Alok, A124, and K in Free Fire MAX: Abilities and combat usage

Alok

DJ Alok is one of the best characters in Free Fire MAX. His ability, Drop The Beat, enables the user to heal five hit points every second and move 15% faster for 10 seconds. Once the ability is used, it takes 45 seconds to cool down.

This dual functionality gives the user and their teammates an edge in combat. They will be able to move faster and heal without having to stop shooting. With the ability to put constant pressure on the enemy, players are bound to win the bout.

A124

A124's ability is called Thrill Of Battle. This combat droid can utilize stored EP to heal. Once the ability is activated, 60 EP is converted to HP in four seconds. This skill can be used every 10 seconds.

In battle, this ability allows the user to rapidly heal without the need for medkits. However, given that it relies on EP to function, many inhalers will have to be stockpiled to make the most of the situation.

K

Much like A124, K also relies on EP. However, he has been able to take things a step further. His ability, Master Of All, increases the max EP to 250. Additionally, it has two functioning modes: Psychology and Jiu-Jitsu.

In combat, the Psychology mode helps the user recover three EP every second, while the Jiu-Jitsu mode rapidly converts EP to HP at 500%. This gives the user an edge during a firefight as they can heal indefinitely. As a bonus, teammates who are near the player will also get the 500% conversion rate if they have stored EP.

Verdict

K and A124 are amazing characters in Free Fire MAX. Their abilities ensure that the user can heal without relying on medical supplies. However, it comes at a cost. If users have no EP left, their abilities stop working. Furthermore, given that players need to buy items that provide EP, they become economically draining.

Given these parameters, DJ Alok is the best choice for Clash Squad mode. His ability can heal the team, provide speed buffs, and has one of the lowest cooldown times in-game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at the characters' maximum levels.

Edited by Shaheen Banu