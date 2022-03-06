Alok vs A124 vs Otho: Which Free Fire MAX character is best for rank push in March 2022

Whenever a new season commences on Free Fire MAX, the main aim of regular players is to improve their ranks. To achieve their target, they often sought out the best characters to help them reach their goal efficiently.

Free Fire MAX has both active and passive characters that mobile gamers can choose from. In this article, the abilities of Alok, A124, and Otho are compared to conclude the best choice for ranked matches in the battle royale game.

Alok

Alok's Drop the Beat ability (Image via Garena)

Alok is a popular active character who has a special skill called Drop the Beat with a fixed cooldown time of 45 seconds. He can create a 5-meter aura that can increase the movement and sprinting speed of the players by 10%. He can also improve the players' health by recovering 5 HPs per second for 5 seconds within the 5-meter zone.

A124

A124's Thrill of Battle ability (Image via Garena)

A124 is also a dynamic character with a fixed cooldown time of 10 seconds. Using her ability, Thrill of Battle, she can convert 20 EPs into HPs within 4 seconds. The Free Fire MAX character is best paired with the pet, Agent Hop, who helps with EP recovery.

Otho

Otho's Memory Mist ability (Image via Garena)

Players can use Otho’s passive ability to detect the position of enemies. Once players have successfully eradicated an opponent, they can use the special skill Memory Mist to locate enemies within a particular radius. A distance of 25 meters can be covered using Otho’s unique ability.

Note: All abilities are at the characters’ minimum levels. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Which Free Fire MAX character is best for rank push?

Alok is a better choice compared to A124 and Otho (Image via Garena)

When it comes to rank push, active characters are preferred over passive because of their diverse and powerful abilities. Hence, A124 and Alok are better choices than Otho as the latter only helps locate enemies and does not help in combat.

Even if the abilities of both active characters mentioned above revolve around improving health, Alok is a better choice over A124 as he helps in boosting movement and sprinting. This aspect makes it more difficult for players to be targeted during intense ranked matches.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

