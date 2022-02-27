DJ Alok vs Skyler vs Leon: Which Free Fire MAX character is better for rank push?

The diverse range of characters in Free Fire MAX allows players to choose any one depending on their playstyle. While active characters have powerful abilities, passive characters have no cooldown time, which is a major advantage.

Before the current ranked season of the battle royale game comes to an end, many players will set a target of reaching a higher rank before it gets reset. Hence, this article compares the abilities of three characters, Alok, Skyler, and Leon, to judge which of them is the best for pushing rank.

A look at DJ Alok, Skyler and Leon to see who is the best for rank push

DJ Alok's ability

Alok's Drop the Beat ability (Image via Garena)

DJ Alok is one of the most famous active characters in Free Fire MAX with a fixed cooldown time of 45 seconds. Using his ability, Drop the Beat, the character can improve the movement and sprinting speed by 10%. He also helps with recovering 5 HP per second for 5 seconds if players are within his 5-metre healing aura.

Skyler's ability

Skyler's Riptide Rhythm ability (Image via Garena)

Skyler is another popular Free Fire MAX character with the ability Riptide Rhythm. He has a cooldown time of 60 seconds and can create a sonic wave that can destroy five gloo walls within a radius of 50 metres. The active character also helps with HP recovery by helping players recover 4 HPs per gloo wall deployed.

Leon's ability

Leon's Buzzer Beater ability (Image via Garena)

Players first got to test out Leon's abilities in the OB30 Advance Server and the character was given away for free on 20 November 2021. Leon's passive ability is called Buzzer Beater. Using his special skills, players will be able to recover 5 HP if they successfully survive combat.

Note: All abilities are at the characters’ minimum levels. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Which Free Fire MAX should be chosen for pushing rank?

Alok is a better choice compared to Skyler and Leon (Image via Garena)

Leon does not stand a chance when it comes to the powerful abilities of DJ Alok and Skyler in Free Fire MAX. The HP recovered by him is not enough and is only suitable for aggressive players.

While comparing Skyler and DJ Alok, the latter is a better choice as he has a lower cooldown time and can recover more HP. He also improves the movement speed of the players, which is very useful when it comes to dodging enemies.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

