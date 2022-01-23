Alok vs A124 vs Thiva: Who is the best Free Fire character for rush gameplay?

When it comes to in-game strategy in Free Fire, none is more effective than the humble rush attack. Despite it being basic, careful planning and calculation go into the process.

However, none of it would be possible without using a strong character. While there are many to choose from, only a few are perfect for the job. Three such characters are DJ Alok, A124, and Thiva. However, only one of them is best suited for the task.

Comparing DJ Alok, A124, and Thiva in Free Fire on abilities and combat usage

1) DJ Alok

Ability

DJ Alok's ability is called Drop the Beat and is one of the most useful abilities in the game. When activated, a 5-meter wide aura is formed for 15 seconds. The user and teammates recover 5 HP per second and a 15% agility boost within this aura. Once the aura's duration is complete, the ability takes 45 seconds to cool down.

Combat Usage

DJ Alok is the perfect tactical support character in Free Fire. With his ability to heal and provide a movement boost, players can utilize his talent in many different ways.

2) A124

Ability

A124's ability is called The Thrill of Battle and it helps users rapidly heal in combat. When activated, the ability rapidly converts 60 EP to HP within four seconds. Once used, the ability takes 10 seconds to cool down.

Combat Usage

A124 is perfect for intense fights. Thanks to her healing ability, players can self-sustain themselves in battle. While this ability is powerful, its reliance on EP may limit its frequent use

3) Thiva

Ability

Thiva's ability is called Vital Vibes and helps revive teammates in combat. When helping up a downed teammate, the rescue speed is increased by 25%. Upon successfully rescuing the teammate, the user recovers 40 HP in five seconds.

Combat Usage

In combat, Thivia can rapidly heal himself by helping up fallen teammates. With the HP recovered, the user can keep fighting the enemy without using a medkit.

Verdict

DJ Alok is the best for rush gameplay in Free Fire among the three characters. Although his ability provides no direct combat advantage, teammates will significantly benefit from the movement boost and healing.

This will give the team an edge in combat by getting into the position faster. Alternatively, if the enemy is gaining the upper hand in a fight, the ability can be used to escape from combat and get to safety.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Srijan Sen