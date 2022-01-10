Alok vs Chrono: Which Free Fire character is better for beginners?

When playing Free Fire for the first time, the game can be overwhelming. With so many characters to choose from, figuring out which one is the best can be a daunting task.

While there are many in the game, two of the most powerful are Chrono and DJ Alok. Their unique abilities make them well-suited to most tasks, and mastering them is relatively easy. However, which one is better for a beginner? Read on to find out.

Detailed comparison of DJ Alok and Chrono in Free Fire based on abilities and combat usage

Abilities

DJ Alok's ability

DJ Alok has an active ability in Free Fire called Drop The Beat. Upon activation, it creates a 6-meter wide aura. When within this aura, teammates receive two distinct buffs: HP recovery and speed boost.

When injured, players recover 5 HP/second over the course of 10 seconds. Additionally, their movement speed is also increased by 15%. Once used, the ability has a cooldown time of 45 seconds.

Chrono's ability

Chrono has an active ability in Free Fire called Time Turner. Upon activation, a dome-shaped force field/shield is created. It lasts for six seconds and can absorb up to 800 damage.

Users within this force field will not receive any damage. However, they will not be able to shoot those on the outside as well. Once used, the ability has a cooldown time of 120 seconds.

Combat

DJ Alok in combat

DJ Alok is well-suited to players who want an easy way to heal in Free Fire. His ability is invaluable for recovering HP in dire situations. The speed boost comes in handy when the user has to run away from danger quickly.

Chrono in combat

Chrono is suitable for players who want some extra defense during matches. Once the force field is activated, it provides a safe haven for the user. Although the duration is rather limited, a lot can be accomplished in those few seconds.

Verdict

Both DJ Alok and Chrono are amazing characters in Free Fire. Sadly, following the OB31 update and Chrono's nerf, the character is no longer as useful in-game. By default, this makes DJ Alok the better character for beginners.

DJ Alok's ability is simple to understand and master. Given the cooldown time, it can be used throughout the match. Furthermore, what makes this ability powerful is that it benefits the entire squad.

Rather than healing just one user, the player can heal the entire squad at once. This is useful during intense team fights or post-battle when everyone needs to heal.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Shaheen Banu